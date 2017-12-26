Politics

Malinga’s death a huge loss for SA‚ says Zuma

26 December 2017 - 17:53 By Timeslive
Robbie Malinga's death has left those close to him shocked.
Image: Instagram

President Jacob Zuma had described the death of veteran musician Robbie Malinga as a “huge loss” for South Africa and the music industry as a whole.

Forty-seven-year-old Malinga died at his home on Christmas Day.

Expressing his condolences on Tuesday‚ Zuma noted that Malinga’s fame had coincided with the increasing popularity of kwaito music in the 1990s‚ adding that he had played a role in shaping the genre.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a talented artist. This is indeed a huge loss for South Africa and the music industry as a whole. We are with his family in thoughts and prayers during this trying period. May his soul rest in peace‚” Zuma said.

Music veteran, Robbie Malinga, was confirmed dead on Monday by his manager Sipho Dube. Malinga has been in-and-out of hospital over the last few months.

