Busiswa slays in her pregnancy shoot

02 January 2018 - 16:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Busiswa is counting down to her baby's arrival.
Songstress Busiswa is every bit the glowing mom-to-be and cannot wait for the arrival of her baby. 

The singer, who is known to be fiercely protective of her personal life gave fans a glimpse into her pregnancy by sharing pictures from her photoshoot. 

Dressed in a sheer dress that showed off her bare baby bump with a silver crown on her head, Busiswa looked breathtakingly beautiful. 

She said she was waiting patiently for her love to arrive, which could be any day now. 

"I'm amazed by the miracle my body is performing with very little effort on my part. God is so good." 

The singer revealed during an interview last month that she was going to be on maternity leave from December. 

"I'm going to be going on a maternity leave this December. I need to rest and relax. But I have enjoyed the journey so far and I hope when the baby arrives that will be enjoyable as well. I've had a great pregnancy," she said on Metro FM. 

Busiswa also told TshisaLIVE that she was ready for this next chapter in her life and could not wait to become a mother. 

