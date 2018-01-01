Sigh! In 2017 Mzansi finally accepted that Bonang and Somizi are over

Along with junk status, Gupta leaks and multiple celebrities getting divorced, Mzansi had to finally accept the sad fact that "Bonang and Somizi" will never be a thing again.

They were besties and were constantly serving #BestFriendGoals until their friendship came to an abrupt end in 2015.

All through 2016, their fans still hoped that the pair would kiss and make up in 2017.

However, that was not the case. Far from showing any reconciliation, the pair came out guns blazing against each other this year. At different intervals in the year, they finally explained what led to their friendship's demise.

Bonang FINALLY opened up about the split.

In her book, Bonang: from A to B, which has been mocked because of its missing words and grammatical errors, Bonang said she ended the relationship with Somizi because he had made friends with her alleged abuser.

"It took me a while to eventually leave that relationship, and years after I had, Somizi, who was my friend, suddenly became friends with my ex. The same one whose violence towards me he had witnessed. That's when I knew he had to go. I couldn't trust him anymore so I cut him out of my life," she wrote.

Somizi previously said Bonang just stopped talking to him and he thought it was because she heard he was feeding information to DJ Zinhle, AKA's ex girlfriend.

Somizi reacted!

Somizi, who was hurt by Bonang suddenly ending their friendship and not really knowing why, got angry that she had mentioned him in her book and had lawyers intervene to remove his name from the book.

"He's angry that she spoke about him in her book. He's angry that she never had the guts to address the issue with her privately. His hurt has been replaced by anger and now he's having fun."

Clearly! It took a few days, but Somizi let it be known that he was on the war path and made reference to Bonang in three Instagram posts where he mocked all the errors in her book and also the fact that his book was number one and hers was number two.