WATCH: Lara Kruger lived unapologetically as transgender

As news of Motsweding FM DJ Lara Kruger's death spreads, an outpouring of tributes from fans have flooded social media. Apart from being a well-known radio personality, Kruger lived life on her own terms and unapologetically as transgender.

Through her own story she became a voice for the LGBTI community and often spoke out about the challenges that the community faced.

In July, TimesLIVE interviewed Lara and she gave us a glimpse into the person behind the microphone.

Kruger, who was 30 years old, was born as Thapelo Lehuleri, but lived her life as a woman.

She said she knew from a very young age that she was different, because simple things like boys clothes felt weird for her.

Kruger also spoke out about some of the challenges transgender people like herself went through on a daily basis.

"Thank God I was not exposed to cutting my wrists or that type of self-torture, but you get depressed about why I have to be like this, something that people don't like. I carry this flag with pride but when I feel like there's a little bit of resistance and a little bit of doubt about who I am and where I want to go, then it gets to me that you are against who I am."

Kruger added that she once threw insults at herself and cursed herself, but had left all of that behind her.

"This is Lara, and you either take her or you don't."