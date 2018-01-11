WATCH LIVE: Lara Kruger honoured at memorial service

Mourners have on Thursday morning gathered at the Mogwase Community Hall in Rustenburg for the memorial service of Motsweding FM DJ Lara Kruger.

Kruger, who was 30 years old, was born as Thapelo Lehuleri, but lived her life as a woman.

The well-known radio personality died in hospital on January 3, after being hospitalised twice in a space of a week for depression in December.

In the wake of her death, Kruger has been remembered for being an active voice in the LGBTI community and for living her life unapologetically.

Speaking to SABC News outside Kruger's home where she grew up in Rustenburg, her aunt said the family was devastated by her death.

"We were torn apart, we have cried day and night. Lara was a fighter, Lara had confidence and was one of those special people in life."

Kruger's manager and close friend, Boipelo Ditshego, told TshisaLIVE that he would remember her bold and brave nature.

"She was a very passionate and hardworking lady. She was free spirited, very bold and opinionated. She was not ashamed of who she was and was someone who gets things done."

Kruger will be laid to rest on January 13 after a funeral service also in Rustenburg.