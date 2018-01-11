'We are dating'- Major League's Bandile confirms Nadia Nakai romance

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bandile first denied that they were anything more than friends.

"We are just friends, close friends. That is all we are. The truth is we are just friends, we might...we're just very close friends."

A few moments later he confirmed that they were a couple.

"We are dating. We have been dating for nearly a year now. We wanted to just clear all the speculation."

He said that it was not a publicity stunt and they fell for each other after working together.

"We were just so close from always working together. She is just such an amazing person to be around. She is down-to-earth. She brings out the best in me."