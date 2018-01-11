TshisaLIVE

Twitter split on who should star as Brenda Fassie in biopic

11 January 2018 - 11:37 By Karishma Thakurdin
A movie about Brenda Fassie's life is in the works.
Image: Supplied

Twitter already has a list of actors ready for who they think would nail the role of Brenda Fassie in an upcoming biopic about her life.

Ever since news that a movie about the controversial singer was being made emerged, the social media platform has been set alight with suggestions. 

The list includes Brenda Ngxoli, Nomuzi Mabena, Soso Rungqu and Manaka Ranaka.

Fans have also warned against an international artist being cast to play the iconic songstress. 

The film is being made by a UK-based production company, Showbizbee and will be written and directed by Edward W Shaw. 

"My mother Brenda has been surrounded by controversy in her life and even in her death. It is with great excitement that we have partnered with  Showbizbee Film Productions to make the Brenda Fassie movie for box office release in 2018," Bongani Fassie told Sowetan. 

Bongani said he was looking forward to bringing Brenda's story to life. 

Auditions for the lead role of Brenda Fassie will be open to all South Africans.

For now, here's who Twitter has already cast: 

