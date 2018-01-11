Twitter split on who should star as Brenda Fassie in biopic
Twitter already has a list of actors ready for who they think would nail the role of Brenda Fassie in an upcoming biopic about her life.
Ever since news that a movie about the controversial singer was being made emerged, the social media platform has been set alight with suggestions.
The list includes Brenda Ngxoli, Nomuzi Mabena, Soso Rungqu and Manaka Ranaka.
Fans have also warned against an international artist being cast to play the iconic songstress.
The film is being made by a UK-based production company, Showbizbee and will be written and directed by Edward W Shaw.
"My mother Brenda has been surrounded by controversy in her life and even in her death. It is with great excitement that we have partnered with Showbizbee Film Productions to make the Brenda Fassie movie for box office release in 2018," Bongani Fassie told Sowetan.
Bongani said he was looking forward to bringing Brenda's story to life.
Auditions for the lead role of Brenda Fassie will be open to all South Africans.
For now, here's who Twitter has already cast:
Winnie Khumalo's Vocals and Brenda Ngxoli's acting would be a great combination for Brenda Fassie's movie pic.twitter.com/jQmpdAKvq9— Tomi Rikhotso (@TomiRikods) January 11, 2018
We are ready for Brenda Ngxoli to play Brenda Fassie, let's not be cheated on this one assomblief,#BrendaFassie— Ntsheiseng Motloung (@NN_Motloung) January 11, 2018
She is the only one who comes to mind @Ngxoli should be the one to play Brenda Fassie.Done!! pic.twitter.com/cGFAECDi5e— 29 January #21 🍰🍰 (@KagisoWorld) January 11, 2018
This is not even a debate, Brenda Ngxoli should play Brenda Fassie. pic.twitter.com/cIow8gZHdK— Kaapstad Naaier (@Rudeboy_021) January 11, 2018
Brenda Ngxoli is a perfect person for the character of Brenda Fassie— ℙ𝔸ℂℍ𝕆 𝔹𝕃𝔸ℂ𝕂 (@_Ntentema) January 11, 2018
Brenda Fassie ; only one derseving of playing Mabrrrr , Mama jack 😁😀 pic.twitter.com/r1WLKWTcvb— sandile_collin (@sandile_collin) January 11, 2018
Watch this UK film company bring Jennifer Hudson to play Brenda Fassie in this movie pic.twitter.com/Gu49Iy27AB— Liverpool FC🙏 (@ThomasBlazin) January 11, 2018
Brenda Fassie— Dakalo (@Dakalo_Ndyenga) January 11, 2018
Pick one from these 3 😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Ti1BlvATOh
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE