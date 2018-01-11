Amanda Du-Pont dishes the deets on her new online clothing store

After more than two-years of planning and praying, actress Amanda Du-Pont has finally realised her dream of owning her own clothing store, with the launch of her Tribe Capitol online shop and fashion range this week.

The Skeem Saam star told TshisaLIVE she had always wanted to launch her own fashion store and looked forward to sharing some of her favourite fashion items with fans and shoppers.

"I have done several collaborations with fashion brands before, but it was always in preparation for the launch of my own store. I set out the idea for the store over two years ago but the logistics and financing the project was really hard. So I had to be patient. These are the fashion items I would love to wear but I didn't want the range to be about me, so I decided to not name it after myself but rather Tribe Capitol. Tribe Capitol is my brand taking some of the pieces I have always dreamt of wearing."

The store was launched on Wednesday and Amanda said she was blown away by the response.

"I was a bit nervous and kind of didn't expect to have many sales on the first day because it is January and I know that money is tight. But people visited the site in numbers. The most popular items so far have been a flower dress, a bubble shirt and the dress shirts."