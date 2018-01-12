TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Khabonina is all loved up!

12 January 2018 - 13:18 By TshisaLIVE
Khabonina and her man are love goals.
Khabonina and her man are love goals.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Khabonina Qubeka and her man are completely besotted with each other. 

The actress, who has previously been shy to share details about her love life on social media, recently introduced her guy to fans. 

And, she can't stop showing him off. 

In one of her loved up posts, Khabonina said that she couldn't be happier. 

"I have found that if you love life, life loves you back". 

Khabonina's man is also quite the fitness fundi just like her. 

Then we flew ... #Namaste #MyOne 🙏🏾

A post shared by KHABONINA (@khabonina_q) on

Having the time of my life .... #DaciousOnHoliday with #MyOne ❤️

A post shared by KHABONINA (@khabonina_q) on

I have found that , if you love life ... life loves you Back ❤️

A post shared by KHABONINA (@khabonina_q) on

Skolopad would love a feature in upcoming Brenda Fassie biopic

Skolopad is just as excited as the rest of Mzansi that there is a Brenda Fassie biopic in the works, and plans to definitely give the auditions a ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Cassper shook by fan’s ‘fertilise’ request

Rapper Cassper Nyovest was left shocked and confused on Thursday evening after a fan requested that he come "fertilize something" of hers.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Mona Monyane will never be a 'pervert's sex symbol'

After being told to change her appearance to be more "celebrity like", actress Mona Monyane has some strong words about women being pressured to look ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Twitter has unanswered Uthando Nes'thembu questions

Twitter welcomed polygamist Musa Mseleku and his four wives back to the small screen with open arms and are hoping that they will get answers to some ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Angry Zodwa goes on the rampage against Celeste Ntuli: 'You are a dirty pig' TshisaLIVE
  2. Khanyi Mbau pens split confirmation - fans refuse to believe it TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I have H&M clothes I'm going to burn' – Local celebs outraged over racist ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Samuels on Muvhango exit: I'm proud of myself for staying afloat TshisaLIVE
  5. Thembi Seete spoils herself with R760k wheels TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X