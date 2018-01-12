SNAPS: Khabonina is all loved up!

Actress Khabonina Qubeka and her man are completely besotted with each other.

The actress, who has previously been shy to share details about her love life on social media, recently introduced her guy to fans.

And, she can't stop showing him off.

In one of her loved up posts, Khabonina said that she couldn't be happier.

"I have found that if you love life, life loves you back".

Khabonina's man is also quite the fitness fundi just like her.