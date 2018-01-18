Bonang's former make-up artist gets his R25K, but not from her

After the back and forth, owner of DNA Brand Architects (B's former pr company), Sylvester Chauke decided to pay Muzi out of his own pocket.

"I have decided to settle Muzi’s outstanding cost. I have utmost respect for Muzi and his work and through DNA, we have done some great work. With this back and forth, at the core, is a young man who is trying to build and grow his business and I thought it important to settle the matter on his behalf.

"Moreover, as a fellow black entrepreneur, I hate seeing us having to struggle to be remunerated for services that we render and ill-treat each other sometimes. This is not how we should do business. We should grow each other instead," he told TshisaLIVE.

Muzi could not contain his emotions when Sylvester made the payment. He told TshisaLIVE that it was an answer to his prayers.

"My prayers were answered through Sylvester, because I know Bonang was going to ignore it and wait for it to sizzle down and still not make contact. I had accepted that I'd never get it. I was with my mom when Sylvester called and we both burst into tears. What he did was selfless. It's (Bonang) no longer his client. I've also placed no blame on DNA but he knows the journey, he knows my heart and I think he felt my pain and thus rescued me."