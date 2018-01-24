Junior De Rocka recovering over ‘mystery’ leg injury

Musician Junior De Rocka has reassured fans that he is well and on the road to recovery after being admitted to hospital this week with bruising to his leg.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE from his hospital bed, Junior said he had been struggling with bruising on his leg that had spread.

Although not painful, Junior said he was still concerned by its growth and visited doctors, who told him to get a checkup at a hospital.

"I walked into hospital on Monday and the doctors didn't know what it was. They immediately booked me in for observation and tests. I still don't know what it is because I am waiting for the test results," Junior said.

He said he was not concerned by the bruising and that fans should not worry either.

"It is not that serious. I wasn't rushed here or anything. It is just tests and hopefully they will find out what it is."

The star kept himself entertained by posting updates on Instagram live, including a video of him laughing at the small portion of hospital food he was given.

Junior also shared a heartfelt post about his daughter being his biggest inspiration in life.