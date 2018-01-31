TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Da L.E.S stops New York traffic with One Direction star collab

31 January 2018 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Da L.E.S and Liam Payne shot a project in New York this week.
Da L.E.S and Liam Payne shot a project in New York this week.
Image: Via ArtMurri

Rapper Da L.E.S teamed up with One Direction star Liam Payne and US artist Greg Yuna
this week for a 1920's gangster-themed project that brought traffic to a halt in the heart of New York City.

The trio hit the streets of the city looking dapper in their suits and parked a vintage car in the middle of the road for a photoshoot.

NEW YORK GANG 🗽 🎥: @divad

A post shared by Da L.E.S (@2freshles) on

In a behind-the-scenes video, Greg said the entire project was shot in just one take. He also paid tribute to Da L.E.S, calling him a "superstar from South Africa".

The rapper couldn't contain his excitement, taking to Twitter to share how he and the "gangs of New York" shut down the streets.

Check out more snaps from the project.

Cinematic 🎞

A post shared by Amurri (@artmurri) on

Blinders @liampayne @2freshles | 👔:@lauren.matos | 📷:@artmurri

A post shared by Greg Yuna (@mr.gregyuna) on

