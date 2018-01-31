WATCH: Da L.E.S stops New York traffic with One Direction star collab
Rapper Da L.E.S teamed up with One Direction star Liam Payne and US artist Greg Yuna
this week for a 1920's gangster-themed project that brought traffic to a halt in the heart of New York City.
The trio hit the streets of the city looking dapper in their suits and parked a vintage car in the middle of the road for a photoshoot.
In a behind-the-scenes video, Greg said the entire project was shot in just one take. He also paid tribute to Da L.E.S, calling him a "superstar from South Africa".
The rapper couldn't contain his excitement, taking to Twitter to share how he and the "gangs of New York" shut down the streets.
I just shut down NEW YORK CITY yesterday literally. Soon as I get back it’s ALL WHITE POOL PARTY TIME. 2018 wave off to a good start.— Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) January 30, 2018
Check out more snaps from the project.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE