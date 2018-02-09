TshisaLIVE

Fans shook by The Queen’s Mmabatho saving herself for marriage

09 February 2018 - 09:54 By Kyle Zeeman
SK Khoza's character Shaka was shocked at the news.
SK Khoza's character Shaka was shocked at the news.

Viewers of popular drama series The Queen were once again left in shock this week when one of the most popular characters on the show dropped a bombshell and told her partner that she was saving herself for marriage.

Mmabatho told Shaka, played by Sthembiso Khoza, that she could not have sex with him because she was a virgin and wanted to wait until her wedding day.

While Shaka may have been surprised by Mmabatho's stand, fans of the show were even more so.

They took to social media to share hilarious memes and jokes weighing in on the situation.

Fans were also in stitches when Rami Chuene's character Gracious Mabuza claimed that she would soon organise a beach for Limpopo.

I saw it coming - AB Crazy on Cashtime demise

Rapper AB Crazy may have left record label Cashtime several years before it basically shut up shop and stopped producing new music, but the star ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Asanda Mqiki is finally shining the light on her own magic

Jazz vocalist Asanda Mqiki has always been a regular feature on other people's music, but now her debut album is finally ready. The 30-year-old ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Skolopad: SA is sensitive about Senzo Meyiwa

After having the wrath of Twitter fall down on her for trying to enter the discussion around Senzo Meyiwa's unsolved murder, Skolopad has come out to ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

7 months & already making coins- Why Ntando Duma's daughter is on Instagram

TV and radio personality Ntando Duma had defended her decision to open social media accounts in her seven-month-old daughters name, claiming that it ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Skeem Saam's Leshole: People think they own me

Actor Thabo Mkhabela has lit up Mzansi with his role as Leshole Mabitsela on popular soapie Skeem Saam, with the star believing that he will forever ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Chicco Twala on Senzo claims: If my son pulled the trigger I would've pushed ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  3. He's a dad again! Julius Malema welcomes baby Kopano TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: Twitter can't stomach 'toxic' Nyan'Nyan relationship TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Khanyi's the reason I started but I've now pioneered a culture' - Lasizwe TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X