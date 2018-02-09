Fans shook by The Queen’s Mmabatho saving herself for marriage

Viewers of popular drama series The Queen were once again left in shock this week when one of the most popular characters on the show dropped a bombshell and told her partner that she was saving herself for marriage.

Mmabatho told Shaka, played by Sthembiso Khoza, that she could not have sex with him because she was a virgin and wanted to wait until her wedding day.

While Shaka may have been surprised by Mmabatho's stand, fans of the show were even more so.

They took to social media to share hilarious memes and jokes weighing in on the situation.