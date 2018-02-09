Fans shook by The Queen’s Mmabatho saving herself for marriage
Viewers of popular drama series The Queen were once again left in shock this week when one of the most popular characters on the show dropped a bombshell and told her partner that she was saving herself for marriage.
Mmabatho told Shaka, played by Sthembiso Khoza, that she could not have sex with him because she was a virgin and wanted to wait until her wedding day.
While Shaka may have been surprised by Mmabatho's stand, fans of the show were even more so.
They took to social media to share hilarious memes and jokes weighing in on the situation.
I’m in tears!— Kate Nokwe (@This_Kate) February 9, 2018
Thank you @SKcoza, you made my year. 🤣🤣🤣 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/3zzJowYyFy
Do girls like Mmabatho still exist?🤔— ☔A Y O°°°🍒 (@AyandaSibanda_Y) February 8, 2018
Lets see them🙋#TheQueenMzansiS2 pic.twitter.com/eTT4X27anu
#TheQueenMzansi mmabatho is saving herself.... Well that's great buh I got to break the news to her...... The person she's saving herself for... He's not saving himself, he's gathering all the experience he needs to use after marriage 😁 pic.twitter.com/LsCkxabxZk— FIKILE Shongwe (@FIKILE_SHONGWE_) February 8, 2018
Mmabatho and April Kepner same whatsapp group, i can already see Shaka pulling an Avery on her #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/hOtplnrIrl— Marce (@MarceyMat) February 8, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi I'm also saving myself for my Husband! Yes Mmabatho we still exist sis! pic.twitter.com/GNz3UYQVJV— 👅Mbalsea👅 (@mbalsea) February 8, 2018
Why did mmabatho go with shaka when she knew she wasn't gonna give it to him? #thequeenmzansi pic.twitter.com/2MiyTJ84VT— Piet Mak (@Pietzer) February 8, 2018
Fans were also in stitches when Rami Chuene's character Gracious Mabuza claimed that she would soon organise a beach for Limpopo.
Yassssss......— NgwatoMakgata-Gadafi (@Ngwato10111) February 8, 2018
Limpopo re shorta ka beach, mara we can organise it ge re nyaka 😂😂🙌#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/2uicRdwtB0
"Beach is not the problem, we can organise it?" Somebody please stop TGOM#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/N6x9oTa67N— dEAR 🇿🇦 (@Aey_dear) February 8, 2018
Yeah that issue @ramichuene was talking about on #TheQueenMzansi about organising a beach in Limpopo i can already smell it..... with Ramaphosa in charge!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zoAnposQKt— Fikile Lukhele (@King_Figgie) February 9, 2018
Beach is coming to Limpopo very soon😉😉😆😆😆#TheQueenMzansi— Rendani Magadze (@RendaniMagadze) February 8, 2018
