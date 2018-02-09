IN MEMES: Twitter thinks polygamist Musa will get the land back for sure
Twitter can't get over how polygamist Musa Mseleku keeps winning at everything in life and have concluded that after meeting Marcel in last night's episode that Musa may as well get the land back too.
Marcel, a white man who came to Musa's rescue when he need assistance with his car, impressed Twitter with the way he respected Musa. Even though Twitter assumed it was because Marcel was "employed" by Musa, they liked the mutual respect that was shared between the men.
When Marcel referred to Musa as "sir" Twitter concluded land negotiations would probably be successful with Musa at the helm.
The fact that he also happened to "magically" make all his wives happy convinced Twitter that if he put his mind to it, he could get the land back.
Umlumgu calls Mseleku "Sir". This is the SA Madiba dreamed of😊🤣. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/ft3HYg4g3F— Black & Blessed ❤❤✌ (@Mama_Bridgie) February 8, 2018
I need iPower ka Mseleku, mlungu wonke wanikwa oKhiye apake imoto. Yes sir#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/JR3SD04HZe— #INKANYEZI_SILUMKO (@MasiminiVuyani) February 8, 2018
Musa is the future without English. He has the land back. Mlungu is his mechanic. What is your english doing for you? #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/ErRO7oK4yG— Jodie Landon (@2LeeeSan) February 8, 2018
Marcel is example that white people can respect black people #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/UyLOJcRbl3— Bounty Hunter (@ShadowRau) February 8, 2018
Marcel can keep the land. 🤗🤗#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/ISg8SBXXNG— Lebo Pat Mdluli (@PatMdluli) February 8, 2018
#Uthandonesthembu Mseleku ungu bass... He has the land singafunda lukhulu kuyena😊 pic.twitter.com/mIyWjO3EdC— Penny Lacoste (@PennyLacoste) February 8, 2018
Twitter said not only is Musa winning in at life, he's also winning as a husband.
Even though it happens once in a blue moon, Musa cooked a full meal for his wives and Twitter was officially won over!
Mseleku cooks for 4 wives while others can't even cook of that one wife. Kodwa ke none of my business #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/774PIK9SBP— Moya 👼 (@Habo_Babe) February 8, 2018
Mseleku cooked a whole meal for his four wives, i cant even get an egg fried for me #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/twE15GBRPv— Pheladi Nailana (@pheladi063) February 8, 2018
Musa is good at this "husbanding" thing maaaaaaan 👌👌👌#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/eSbrn9b6OX— IG: samu_radebe (@Miss_Sgcemezza) February 8, 2018
Musa is such a wholesome, romantic, beautiful man.— JANE 🎈 (@LenSigasa) February 8, 2018
May we get married to men who even after many years of being together, still put in the effort to make us feel appreciated and constantly put us first. #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/C2VkOoKBqr
