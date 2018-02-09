TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter thinks polygamist Musa will get the land back for sure

09 February 2018 - 09:06 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mzansi Magic's Uthando Nes'thembu cast.
Mzansi Magic's Uthando Nes'thembu cast.
Image: Mzansi Magic

Twitter can't get over how polygamist Musa Mseleku keeps winning at everything in life and have concluded that after meeting Marcel in last night's episode that Musa may as well get the land back too.

Marcel, a white man who came to Musa's rescue when he need assistance with his car, impressed Twitter with the way he respected Musa. Even though Twitter assumed it was because Marcel was "employed" by Musa, they liked the mutual respect that was shared between the men.

When Marcel referred to Musa as "sir" Twitter concluded land negotiations would probably be successful with Musa at the helm.

The fact that he also happened to "magically" make all his wives happy convinced Twitter that if he put his mind to it, he could get the land back.

Twitter said not only is Musa winning in at life, he's also winning as a husband.

Even though it happens once in a blue moon, Musa cooked a full meal for his wives and Twitter was officially won over!

7 months & already making coins- Why Ntando Duma's daughter is on Instagram

TV and radio personality Ntando Duma had defended her decision to open social media accounts in her seven-month-old daughters name, claiming that it ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Yvonne Chaka Chaka on Nollywood comedy debut: We need to laugh more

As one of the most recognised and celebrated icons in South Africa, Yvonne Chaka Chaka can afford to pick and choose her projects, so when she was ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Skeem Saam's Leshole: People think they own me

Actor Thabo Mkhabela has lit up Mzansi with his role as Leshole Mabitsela on popular soapie Skeem Saam, with the star believing that he will forever ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Our top 3 touching moments from Zinhle’s reality show

Last night marked the last episode of the debut season of DJ Zinhle's reality show and the DJ and her fans seemed emotional as they reflected on the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Gail and Kabelo Mabalane welcome baby Khumo

The Mabalane's have welcomed their second born bundle of joy and they have named him Khumo. Kabelo and Gail Mabalane, who already have two-year-old ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Chicco Twala on Senzo claims: If my son pulled the trigger I would've pushed ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  3. He's a dad again! Julius Malema welcomes baby Kopano TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: Twitter can't stomach 'toxic' Nyan'Nyan relationship TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Khanyi's the reason I started but I've now pioneered a culture' - Lasizwe TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X