SNAPS! Meet Busiswa's little prince

It's been just under a month since musician Busiswa and her bae welcomed a baby boy and the nation finally got their first glimpse of the little prince this week.

When it comes to her private life, Busiswa has been more guarded than the Gupta's Saxonwold mansion. But the star decided to brighten up our week when she posted a series of pictures with her newborn son front and centre.

She started out the week with an adorable picture of her holding her little one, before eventually giving fans a squiz of his face.