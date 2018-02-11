TshisaLIVE

SNAPS! Meet Busiswa's little prince

11 February 2018 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Busiswa gave fans a glimpse at her little one.
Image: Via Busiswa's Instagram

It's been just under a month since musician Busiswa and her bae welcomed a baby boy and the nation finally got their first glimpse of the little prince this week.

When it comes to her private life, Busiswa has been more guarded than the Gupta's Saxonwold mansion. But the star decided to brighten up our week when she posted a series of pictures with her newborn son front and centre.

She started out the week with an adorable picture of her holding her little one, before eventually giving fans a squiz of his face.

Once she had got through the difficulties of pulling herself away from her son, Busiswe showed him off in a post packed filled with pictures. Oh! And there's a really cute pics of her man too. 

Just swipe right to see more.

Jesus said Yes 💞👪

A post shared by Busiswa Gqulu (@busiswaah) on

