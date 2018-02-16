Awks! SABC anchor Peter Ndoro 'kills off' Cyril Ramaphosa

Just weeks after "killing off" Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a live TV slip-up, SABC anchor Peter Ndoro has once again messed up, declaring president Cyril Ramaphosa has "dead"

On the same day that Ramaphosa was being sworn in as president of the country, Peter commented on the passing of Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and mistakenly referred to him as Ramaphosa.