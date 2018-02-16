TshisaLIVE

Awks! SABC anchor Peter Ndoro 'kills off' Cyril Ramaphosa

16 February 2018 - 09:37 By Kyle Zeeman
Peter Ndoro said that Cyril Ramaphosa had died.
Image: Via SABC

Just weeks after "killing off" Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a live TV slip-up, SABC anchor Peter Ndoro has once again messed up, declaring president Cyril Ramaphosa has "dead"

On the same day that Ramaphosa was being sworn in as president of the country, Peter commented on the passing of Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and mistakenly referred to him as Ramaphosa.

Peter has yet to comment on the error but was the talk of social media after the slip-up.

Twitter users flooded social media to post their thoughts, and jokes, on the mistake.

