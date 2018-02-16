Awks! SABC anchor Peter Ndoro 'kills off' Cyril Ramaphosa
Just weeks after "killing off" Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a live TV slip-up, SABC anchor Peter Ndoro has once again messed up, declaring president Cyril Ramaphosa has "dead"
On the same day that Ramaphosa was being sworn in as president of the country, Peter commented on the passing of Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and mistakenly referred to him as Ramaphosa.
#PeterNdoro has never been on a 24hr news channel guy needs rest some serious rest cos he is fatigued. @peterndoro @SABCNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/Q9LcwqPDky— Angelo (@theeSmall_a) February 16, 2018
Peter has yet to comment on the error but was the talk of social media after the slip-up.
Twitter users flooded social media to post their thoughts, and jokes, on the mistake.
Bathong😂 RT @CoruscaKhaya: Peter Ndoro just killed another politician guys.— Tumi (@tumza_45) February 16, 2018
And not just any - our new President 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YhQfP7LY7V
@peterndoro is playing #MarkFishChallenge on us. 😂 😂 😂 and then his lady colleague played same challenge on Thabo Mbeki. pic.twitter.com/YwqJLYPAG6— Khathu Tshelo (@Khathu127) February 15, 2018
What’s wrong hle with Peter Ndoro he needs a retirement pic.twitter.com/u132IhDWlQ— Simon Mahlangu (@ThatsMeSimza) February 16, 2018
...but I just watched him being sworn in! So young and so full of life. What was he doing in Zimbabwe? Kanti what's going on in SA?! 😫😫😫😢 pic.twitter.com/2YMjPVnikA— Emperor of Umlazi (@MaBlerh) February 15, 2018
#PeterNdoro on political killing spree 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Rwx1F1Z8ac— Nthabeleng Phora (@nthabelengphora) February 15, 2018
So @peterndoro Just Killed Our Newly Elected President Cyril Ramaphosa??? pic.twitter.com/YUAAUjVhJe— IG: Sifiso_KingSA (@Sifiso_KingSA) February 15, 2018
