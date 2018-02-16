Kid X sells handwritten rap verse for R1.2k

After spending several years only storing verses in his head, Kid X decided to document the entire creative process of creating his lyrics on paper, and then auctioned it off for R1,250.

The piece of paper was written in a black notebook with black pages where the artist started writing his lyrics in silver pen.

"Since 2009 I have been keeping the lyrics in my head but recently decided to write some of it down. So I got this book that helped me focus. People were asking me how I go from thinking a verse to it being a full lyric, so I decided to put it all down on paper," he told TshisaLIVE.

The idea to sell the handwritten verse from one of the songs he is featured on came to him when he took on a project to start music classes at some of the schools he attended as a child. Over 80 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the verse went to help starting these classes. He raised R1,200 in the auction.