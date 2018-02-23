Sho Madjozi: Why should I be Tsonga only on occasion?

Sho Madjozi has made a name for herself by remaining true to her culture, and is determined to continue shining the light on her "marginalised" Tsonga culture.

The young rapper, who has claimed her space in the industry as the Tsonga cool kid, told TshisaLIVE that she lives her life unapologetically and doesn't plan to change anything despite the pressure of external influences.

"On a global scale, all African cultures have really been overlooked. At best, we've just been simply mimicked and copied. Our stories are then taken for other people to make money and make a living from that. Then the African artist gets erased from the story. We are tired of that. We need to be central to stories that are about us."

The Dumi hi Phone hitmaker explained that having lived in countries such as Senegal and Tanzania exposed her to people who don't wear traditional gear every now and then, but lived their traditions daily.

"I saw Africans living day-to-day in an African way. Senegalese people don't dress up in their traditional gear for weddings or heritage day. They dress that way because that is who they are. So why must I be Tsonga only on special occasions? So I asked myself, if I am Tsonga only on occasion, who am I the rest of the time? That's when I decided to incorporate my culture into everything I do. That's how it actually should be."