Be still our beating hearts! The People's Bae shows off his romantic side

25 February 2018 - 10:00 By Jessica Levitt
One picture with bae and Mbuyiseni is now Doctor Love.
The People's Bae is no stranger to wooing his legions of female fans and he's gone and done it again after posting a throwback with his girlfriend, Mmabatho Montsho.

"Heartbeats over landscapes & horizons, perfect for a #throwback," he wrote next to a picture of him lifting Mmabatho up in the air.

Heartbeats over landscapes & horizons, perfect for a #ThrowBack

A post shared by Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi (@mbuyisenindlozi) on

Besides commenting on the romantic gesture, fans were also impressed by his strength. You know, wishing that they were the ones being lifted.

Some fans have now called for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's nickname to be changed from The People's Bae to The Love Doctor.

Either way, he got peeps crushing hard.

