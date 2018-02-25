Be still our beating hearts! The People's Bae shows off his romantic side
25 February 2018 - 10:00
The People's Bae is no stranger to wooing his legions of female fans and he's gone and done it again after posting a throwback with his girlfriend, Mmabatho Montsho.
"Heartbeats over landscapes & horizons, perfect for a #throwback," he wrote next to a picture of him lifting Mmabatho up in the air.
Besides commenting on the romantic gesture, fans were also impressed by his strength. You know, wishing that they were the ones being lifted.
Some fans have now called for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's nickname to be changed from The People's Bae to The Love Doctor.
Either way, he got peeps crushing hard.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE