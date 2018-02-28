Tumi Morake announces resignation from Jacaranda FM

After eight months in the driver's seat of the breakfast show, Tumi Morake has announced that she has decided to leave Jacaranda FM.

The station shared the announcement on its website on Wednesday morning.

"My performance career is taking a new direction and unfortunately radio, with the time and energy it requires at this level, doesn’t fit into those plans. I had a great time and learnt many valuable lessons, yes, even when the pawpaw hit the fan. I wouldn’t change it for the world," said Tumi.

The statement revealed that Tumi plans to take a short break to spend time with her family and thereafter focus on her stand-up comedy, and other projects.

"This was not an easy decision for me at all. The timing was just not right for this relationship, it is like leaving a lover that you are still in love with. I really hope that fate will bring us together again one day."

Jacaranda FM's general manager Kevin Fine said they were sad to see Tumi go and was glad to have worked with her.

Tumi's last day on the breakfast show will be March 9, thereafter it will continue to be hosted by Martin Bester, Liesl Laurie and Elma Smit.