Manaka Ranaka: People thought I was lesbian & then I kissed a girl

01 March 2018 - 10:13 By Kyle Zeeman
Manaka Ranaka kissed a girl but said she didn't like it.
Image: Via Manaka Ranaka's Instagram

Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka says that her tomboy persona used to have people guessing about her sexuality and has many thinking she was lesbian, to the point that she wondered if she was.

Manaka's no-nonsense attitude has made her a hit with fans but speaking to Tumi Morake on WTF With Tumi this week, the TV star suggested that it also had her questing herself.

"A lot of people have questioned my sexuality because of how I carry myself. They always thought that I was a lesbian, to a point where I was even questioning myself. I chilled with guys for such a long time that even when a girl with a nice body walked by, I would appreciate it."

She said that she kissed girls to see if she was attracted to them but didn't like the experience.

The mother of two said that she was a rebellious child and got into fights to defend her siblings, but quickly grew out of it before starting her career on TV.

Despite being single, Manaka has been open with fans about her romances, even taking fans along with her on a date on her family's reality show.

She told Anele Mdoda on Real Talk last year that she was ready to find love and settle down one day.

"You know my mom and dad are going on for nearly 40 years. I don't have marriage experience but seeing their ups and downs I feel like I do, and I want to be like them one day."

