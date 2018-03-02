Maybe MaCele is a nice person after all, says Twitter
Since reality show Uthando Nes'thembu first aired viewers have been divided into different camps in support of Musa Mseleku's four wives, with MaCele being dubbed the "dramatic one".
But last night's episode changed people's view of MaCele after she showed kindness to Musa's 'illegitimate' daughter.
It was revealed that Musa fathered a child called Sne, who decided to "distance" herself from the Mselekus. MaCele apparently went out of her way to look for Sne out of concern for her well-being and tweeps were shocked at the gesture.
Twitter was convinced that maybe MaCele is a not really a bad person, she just hates her husband's side chick aka his other wives.
The memes came rolling in:
Macele is not that bad yazi #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/FXCnj5tE0u— Phumzile Radebe❤ follow😍I follow back (@Phumi88Phumzile) March 1, 2018
#Uthandonesthembu its amazing to see that MaCele has a soft side shame pic.twitter.com/ytUNOV1wP4— THE BEST OR NOTHING!!! (@JohannesSithol3) March 1, 2018
MaCele has a human side. Who would've thunk #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/PHt7WzEVGa— NomaBee (@MrsJabuPule) March 1, 2018
So mamkhulu is actually not that bad #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/EewH2PQ2aV— sbahleWozwide (@Sbahle96305058) March 1, 2018
#Uthandonesthembu ..Guys i think mamkhulu was too cool todai pic.twitter.com/XvwFEiYs3A— NdumisoNyamende (@nyamendee) March 1, 2018
uSne ufuze ubabakhe. #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/EbyACH0n2q— Twins In Rhythm (@ThulaneMthuma_) March 1, 2018
#UthandoNesthembu mamkhulu= deputy husband...mamkhulu uzothi Akuvezwa dolo lapha... Ngiyaphela lapho 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/eGzAtlOIR5— Asiphe 'Cphe' Mncwabe (@_Hyacinth_M) March 1, 2018
Like i said im 100% in agreement with Bab'Mseleku, & i appreciate MaCele for stepping up as a mother regardless that Sne is not hers biologically #Uthandonesthembu #UthandoNesithembu pic.twitter.com/vnXpuVSQYc— Motaung Wa Ramokhele (@Mathabo__M) March 1, 2018
#Uthandonesthembu for some reason I'm getting the feeling that there's an underlying issue to this Sne's rebellion, khona okwabakhona. pic.twitter.com/I8bc0mqzIp— Beloved🇿🇦 (@Thandek_jobe) March 1, 2018
And then you get people who randomly ask— Teeks (@Tumikay_) March 1, 2018
If you have kids
Why you dont have kids
When are you planning on having kids...
...you cant just be asking these questions guys, you dont know mathata a batho ba wa jereng #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/EI00hOqKd2
Sne nkare ke problem child yana...problem adult actually #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/HnldDdzna5— Teeks (@Tumikay_) March 1, 2018
I miss MaCele's drama this storyline is exhausting man! #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/A2HCIiBrxr— Angela😇 (@Angela_Kondile_) February 22, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE