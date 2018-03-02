TshisaLIVE

Maybe MaCele is a nice person after all, says Twitter

02 March 2018 - 09:23 By Chrizelda Kekana
MaCele and Musa Mseleku's chemistry is undeniable for tweeps.
Image: Via Twitter/Mzansi Magic

Since reality show Uthando Nes'thembu first aired viewers have been divided into different camps in support of Musa Mseleku's four wives, with MaCele being dubbed the "dramatic one".

But last night's episode changed people's view of MaCele after she showed kindness to Musa's  'illegitimate' daughter.

It was revealed that Musa fathered a child called Sne, who decided to "distance" herself from the Mselekus. MaCele apparently went out of her way to look for Sne out of concern for her well-being and tweeps were shocked at the gesture.

Twitter was convinced that maybe MaCele is a not really a bad person, she just hates her husband's side chick aka his other wives.

The memes came rolling in:

