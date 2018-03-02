TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Cassper Nyovest & Davido's track gets fans' approval!

02 March 2018 - 11:46 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cassper Nyovest and Davido's collabo is finally out and is called Check On You.
Cassper Nyovest and Davido's collabo is finally out and is called Check On You.
Image: Via Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Tsibipians all over Africa are having a great Friday after Cassper Nyovest made good on his promise to drop the highly anticipated SA-Nigeria collaboration with Davido and it turned out to be a great jam.

The South African rapper built up the hype with pictures of him and the If hitmaker in studio. Cassper has been promising his fans new music and Twitter seemed to approve of the new sound.

It took a couple of hours for the song to catch fire on the social media streets but it seems to Twitter, both Cassper and Davido can do no wrong.

While the music is great and the video is top quality, it is a pretty standard 'big mansion and girls in bikinis' type of vibe.

However, Cassper Nyovest's smooth moves and the catchy hook saves the day.

Watch the video below:

Saudi: People misunderstood my album's name, I don't glorify drugs

Rapper Saudi has come out to clarify that despite the title of his album, he isn't glorying drug abuse instead he's shining the light on the effect ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Don Laka reveals prostate cancer battle

Music veteran Don Laka has revealed to TshisaLIVE that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer five years ago and is receiving treatment, as he ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Mandisa Nduna is coming 'all the way through' for her music this year

Just weeks after a video of actress Mandisa Nduna rapping to a Nokia tone went viral, she has revealed that releasing her own music has been long ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Kagiso Lediga: I have been called ugly a lot by women in public

Kagiso Lediga's laid back attitude and trademark tee and pants have seen the comedian win over many fans and get dragged by others who have publicly ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Lusanda Mbane opens up about the ultimatum that led her to acting

It took an ultimatum from an old boss for Scandal! actress Lusanda Mbane to choose acting over her corporate gig, and it has been the most rewarding ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Pearl Monama unfazed by backlash over her Generations character TshisaLIVE
  2. Tumi Morake announces resignation from Jacaranda FM TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper takes on dropout haters: You wanna get schooled by a dropout? TshisaLIVE
  4. Caster and Violet steal the show at Laureus Sports Awards TshisaLIVE
  5. Tumi Morake's 'broken' over Jacaranda FM exit TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X