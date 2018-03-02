WATCH: Cassper Nyovest & Davido's track gets fans' approval!
Tsibipians all over Africa are having a great Friday after Cassper Nyovest made good on his promise to drop the highly anticipated SA-Nigeria collaboration with Davido and it turned out to be a great jam.
The South African rapper built up the hype with pictures of him and the If hitmaker in studio. Cassper has been promising his fans new music and Twitter seemed to approve of the new sound.
It took a couple of hours for the song to catch fire on the social media streets but it seems to Twitter, both Cassper and Davido can do no wrong.
Davido papa— Melanin MasterPiece (@AlinahSoetsang) March 2, 2018
Mufasa papa 🔥🔥🔥@CassperNyovest is a versatile artist 🙌 he can kill any beat 🔥🔥🔥💃💃💃#CheckOnYou pic.twitter.com/xggQFNyTNe
When I finally see Friday and @CassperNyovest be dropping a song 💆#CheckOnYou pic.twitter.com/l1Zn66Qb4i— The Water🎙 (@Metsi_rsa) March 2, 2018
When you just released a hit n you know it #CheckOnYou @CassperNyovest @iam_Davido pic.twitter.com/FIZgZeVUnf— #BigSpenderMusicVideo (@mabuyaiamking) March 2, 2018
While the music is great and the video is top quality, it is a pretty standard 'big mansion and girls in bikinis' type of vibe.
However, Cassper Nyovest's smooth moves and the catchy hook saves the day.
Watch the video below:
