WATCH: Cassper Nyovest & Davido's track gets fans' approval!

Tsibipians all over Africa are having a great Friday after Cassper Nyovest made good on his promise to drop the highly anticipated SA-Nigeria collaboration with Davido and it turned out to be a great jam.

The South African rapper built up the hype with pictures of him and the If hitmaker in studio. Cassper has been promising his fans new music and Twitter seemed to approve of the new sound.

It took a couple of hours for the song to catch fire on the social media streets but it seems to Twitter, both Cassper and Davido can do no wrong.