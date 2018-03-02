Pulane's ecstatic about losing that Dezemba weight

Even though it's hard to believe, Pulane Lenkoe claims to have put on some unwanted weight over the festive season.

And, since the new year kicked off, she's been working hard at gym to get back into shape.

Taking to Twitter Pulane said that like most people she gained weight over the festive season because she was not eating clean.

"To think I was not eating clean from the beginning of Dec till the end of Jan. I lost my abs and gained weight even though I was working out. NOW I got them back by the end of Feb... so that should tell you how much nutrition plays a big role in fitness," she said.

Pulane added that at the beginning of January she could not even wear her crop tops.

"Beginning of Jan I was not even comfortable to wear crop tops at the gym. And anyone who knows me, they will tell you, I sweat like a pig so I need my crop tops. I guess I over did this past Dec and Jan, but I got my abs back in one month and I thought I needed two months."

So while the rest of us are still out here struggling, Pulane is slaying!