TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Nasty C's 'waist dance' is hilarious!

09 March 2018 - 10:44 By Chrizelda Kekana
Nasty C has been keeping it low-key lately.
Nasty C has been keeping it low-key lately.
Image: Via Instagram

If you were having a dull and boring Friday, this video of Nasty C attempting to do some sort of "waist dance" is definitely going to change that.

The 21-year-old rapper is one of the most successful rappers in SA and has released hit after hit but has been keeping a low profile lately. 

However, a video of him attempting to teach followers some new dance move, lets us in on what he's been up to. 

"It’s all in the waist really," Nasty C captioned the video. 

The rapper's face alone had us rolling on the floor with laughter.

But erm... Nasty... where exactly do you use dance moves like that?

Watch the dance below:

It’s all in the waist really

A post shared by In Studio Working On Album (@nasty_csa) on

Sorry Shimza, Kaybee ain't about to unblock you over Club Controller

The feud between DJ Shimza and Prince Kaybee has been escalating quicker than the lifts at Sandton City
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Another victory for Inxeba - court throws out urgent application to halt screenings

The High Court in Pretoria dismissed with costs an urgent late-night court application to stop the screening of controversial film Inxeba (The Wound) ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Vuyo Dabula on how new SA western is giving the African child a new hero

"Every time the day is saved, there is a white man saving the situation. It is as if the Mohammed Ali's and Tupac's of this world are not enough."
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Zodwa: My Ben 10 is not chowing my money

She's not funding her man's lavish lifestyle.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Khaya Dladla's dating advice: Maybe your friend's ex is your soul mate, do it

Khaya Dladla has called bullsh*t on the unspoken rule that friends' exes are out of bounce, saying it shows how selfish human beings can be. 
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Generations' Lesedi addresses those catfight rumours TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: The Shona Ferguson TV breakdown that had Connie in tears TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's how Minnie Dlamini & her gals let their hair down TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper's spicy clapback sets a follower straight TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Who would have thought polony could be so funny? Only in SA! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The Guptas’ week that was
Michelle Obama dances with young art admirer
X