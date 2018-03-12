TshisaLIVE

Bonnie Mbuli slams Pearl Thusi's 'black-face' snap that split Twitter

12 March 2018 - 14:07 By Chrizelda Kekana
Bonnie Mbuli went for Pearl Thusi's 'black-face' pictures on Twitter.
Bonnie Mbuli went for Pearl Thusi's 'black-face' pictures on Twitter.
Image: Via Instagram

Bonnie Mbuli has strong opinions over Pearl Thusi's "black face" photoshoot which caused a raging debate on Twitter. 

In the wake of the debate Bonnie did not mince her words when she labelled the shoot "distasteful".

Pearl shared a string of pictures from a photoshoot in which she was painted a darker complexion.  

The pictures angered darker complexion women but the actress didn't seem to care about the commentary. 

The initial image of Pearl, which she has revealed was part photoshoot, was posted by the actress on international women's day. 

The term black-face refers to a non-black person painting a black face on, however Twitter felt Pearl was blatantly disregarding the issue of colourism. Even though it immediately raised some red flags for many tweeps, Pearl responded to all the "hate" by posting more pictures.

Bonnie was just not having it and made her thoughts clearly known: 

Other people also joined the chorus.

Despite the heat Pearl remained unapologetic and continued to share more pictures from the shoot. 

She also continued with business as usual on her Twitter page. 

Meanwhile people on Twitter are just chilling, looking at her like:

Most read

  1. 'Leave them to fight, I will be back'- Zodwa on Zambia deportation TshisaLIVE
  2. Renting out games and being a promo girl: Celebs talk their side hustle TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Wendy Parker struts her stuff in a bikini TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa: My Ben 10 is not chowing my money TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: The Shona Ferguson TV breakdown that had Connie in tears TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade
Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
X