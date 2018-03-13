Jay & Bey are heading on tour again -Here's 3 local celebs already standing in line

While Twitter will have you believe that Beyoncé is going on tour again to keep an eye on Jay after the whole cheating fiasco, there's no doubt that they are two of the best performers in the world and stand to make some serious moolah from the tour.

The promo videos for the tour was inspired by the classic African film Touki Bouki but the show won't stop off in the 'motherland'. Instead the pair will perform in Europe and North America.

Which means we are going to need a loan the size of the VBS bank bailout to afford a ticket to the Jay and Bey show overseas. But here are three local celebs we know are already counting their coins to go see them live.

ANELE MDODA

The radio star and president of the local Beyoncé fan club probably knew about the tour even before Jay and Bey. She is a massive fan and has seen Beyoncé live before.