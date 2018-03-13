Jay & Bey are heading on tour again -Here's 3 local celebs already standing in line
Stop what you doing! Jay Z and Beyoncé are heading out on tour again and we can hardly wait.
Like a pesky mosquito, the rumours of a tour have been buzzing around for some time now, with concert information even leaking online last week.
Finally the couple put fans out of their misery by confirming that, yes, On The Run season 2 is a thing and, yes, it will be epic.
While Twitter will have you believe that Beyoncé is going on tour again to keep an eye on Jay after the whole cheating fiasco, there's no doubt that they are two of the best performers in the world and stand to make some serious moolah from the tour.
The promo videos for the tour was inspired by the classic African film Touki Bouki but the show won't stop off in the 'motherland'. Instead the pair will perform in Europe and North America.
Which means we are going to need a loan the size of the VBS bank bailout to afford a ticket to the Jay and Bey show overseas. But here are three local celebs we know are already counting their coins to go see them live.
ANELE MDODA
The radio star and president of the local Beyoncé fan club probably knew about the tour even before Jay and Bey. She is a massive fan and has seen Beyoncé live before.
BONANG MATHEBA
It didn't take long for news of the tour to reach Bonang's ears and she made sure everyone knew she was calling dibs in the front row of the pair's concert in London.
NOMZAMO MBATHA
Her fans love to compare her to Bey and we all know she is super obsessed with the international star. Nomzamo put her social media on lockdown after hearing the news of the tour and made it clear that she wasn't missing it for the world.