Calling all KatyCats: Another date added to Katy Perry SA tour

Screams! Big Concerts has just announced that due to popular demand an additional date has been added to Katy Perry's first ever tour to Mzansi.

The US megastar will be headed to our shores in July as part of her Witness: The Tour.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the show's organisers said that due to "exceptional demand" Katy will perform for an additional date at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on July 21.

The Firework hitmaker was initially only set to perform on July 18 & 20.

In a statement, the show's organisers described the tour as "an imaginative trip from outer-space to inner-space, from the planets to the bottom of our oceans, and a musical journey through Katy Perry’s biggest milestones and mega-hits right up to her latest album."

Katy is expected to bring a full band and dancers, along with several other on-stage surprises to the shows.

The star is known for her hits, including Roar, Firework and Dark Horse and recently topped the Billboard trending charts with her latest single Chained to the Rhythm featuring Skip Marley.

Discovery Card holders get an exclusive 48-hour presale from March 14 at 9 am and tickets officially go on sale from March 16 at 9am from www.bigconcerts.co.za

Some great news for a Wednesday right?