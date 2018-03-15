IN MEMES: Erm, something about The Queen's Tebogo just ain't right!
You know when a person appears too good to be true... that person looks like The Queen's Tebogo and Twitter can see the smoke from far.
Obvs, where there's smoke there's fire, so when Twitter saw a hint of abusive behaviour in show's latest addition, bachelor Tebogo (played by Fezile Makhanya) they knew something was off.
The handsome and wealthy young man made his debut on the show earlier this week as a potential bae to Kea Khoza. At first glance he seems to have it all - the money, the look and just the right amount of swag.
However, a small'nyana tantrum from Tebogo confirmed the doubts they had since they first saw him.
Side note: If you've seen Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor then you know the kind of vibes radiating off Tebogo. Snake vibes!
Issa trap Kea issa trap!
Guys, Tebogo cant be real. He's either Married, Gay, Vampire, Assassin, Serial womanizer etc. etc. etc. #TheQueenMzansi— Nare Kekana (@Buff_NareKekana) March 13, 2018
Mark my words this Tebogo guy is a fraud #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/75wSYPKc0M— Luyatsha Flames (@luyatsha_flames) March 13, 2018
Tebogo is already showing Kea his true colors #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/RMoySliiP2— Thobeka ✨ (@_uMaDube) March 14, 2018
Is it just me or is anyone else picking up this vibe from this Tebogo guy?#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/LnFjECyHcm— Fakdash (@Nkuli_Fakude) March 13, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Mesut Özil (@Musamesut23) March 14, 2018
Tebogo is showing his true colors 😌 pic.twitter.com/yc3WKDL2F1
Tebogo just for saying she already had breakfast? Kea run #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/4LTiLe3k9s— Ubabes osi stering (@pnnomzaza78) March 14, 2018
Tebogo and this guy same WhatsApp group #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/NyfetPl6sk— ELTON SHONHIWA (@Elton_Shonhiwa) March 14, 2018
I knew something was fishy with this Tebogo , he was too good to be true #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/tOEHxaWTCv— SA_BLACK TWITTA (@_BlackTwittaSA) March 14, 2018
Tebogo has money,beautiful house and cars no wife aowa something is wrong ka this dude #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/SriI6twnm0— mamaRemo (@rapulane_lerato) March 13, 2018
Tebogo is bad news #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/U0h1XyBfG3— Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) March 14, 2018
Meanwhile this is good news for Twitter 'Boyfreind Olympics'.
Yassss and the true colours come out, Yhuuuu finally our women will stop saying "Why are you not like Tebogo #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Ms0F8IpiP5— Luyatsha Flames (@luyatsha_flames) March 14, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi I jus wanna say Majita, Tebogo is not the perfect guy as we thought, now we can continue taking our girls to McD without pressure pic.twitter.com/2z1E3OqBsS— Conscientious (@MichaelPNdlovu) March 14, 2018