IN MEMES: Erm, something about The Queen's Tebogo just ain't right!

You know when a person appears too good to be true... that person looks like The Queen's Tebogo and Twitter can see the smoke from far.

Obvs, where there's smoke there's fire, so when Twitter saw a hint of abusive behaviour in show's latest addition, bachelor Tebogo (played by Fezile Makhanya) they knew something was off.

The handsome and wealthy young man made his debut on the show earlier this week as a potential bae to Kea Khoza. At first glance he seems to have it all - the money, the look and just the right amount of swag.

However, a small'nyana tantrum from Tebogo confirmed the doubts they had since they first saw him.

Side note: If you've seen Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor then you know the kind of vibes radiating off Tebogo. Snake vibes!

Issa trap Kea issa trap!