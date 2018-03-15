TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Erm, something about The Queen's Tebogo just ain't right!

15 March 2018 - 09:14 By Chrizelda Kekana
Fezile Makhanya plays Tebogo on The Queen and Twitter is sensing some funky vibe from him.
Fezile Makhanya plays Tebogo on The Queen and Twitter is sensing some funky vibe from him.
Image: Via Instagram

You know when a person appears too good to be true... that person looks like The Queen's Tebogo and Twitter can see the smoke from far.

Obvs, where there's smoke there's fire, so when Twitter saw a hint of abusive behaviour in show's latest addition, bachelor Tebogo (played by Fezile Makhanya) they knew something was off.

The handsome and wealthy young man made his debut on the show earlier this week as a potential bae to Kea Khoza. At first glance he seems to have it all - the money, the look and  just the right amount of swag.

However, a small'nyana tantrum from Tebogo confirmed the doubts they had since they first saw him. 

Side note: If you've seen Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor then you know the kind of vibes radiating off Tebogo. Snake vibes!

Issa trap Kea issa trap!

Meanwhile this is good news for Twitter 'Boyfreind Olympics'.

Black Panther star Connie Chiume can't find an acting gig

She may be the toast of Mzansi but Connie Chiume's job prospects are looking about as dry as day zero
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

32 & still at home: Why the Modiselle sisters still live with their fam

While most of us were itching to leave the nest, one of Mzansi's most popular sisters say the secret to happiness is actually staying with mama at ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Akanamali! Chicco Twala & Bongani’s bitter feud over Brenda Fassie biopic drains producers

Someone come clean the crumbs because it just gets more and more messy.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

From your fave girlfriend to fave aunty - Thembi Mtshali stills serves FIRE!

When we talk about legendary actors... we are talking about the likes of Thembi Mtshali whose track record in the industry speaks for itself. But ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

No guys! Polygamist Musa doesn't have threesomes with his wives

An ambiguous post on Instagram from Musa Mseleku's third wife, MaKhumalo, set the internet in a bit of a tizz after they assumed that she was hinting ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Inside ProVerb's emotional breakdown TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonnie Mbuli slams Pearl Thusi's 'black-face' snap that split Twitter TshisaLIVE
  3. Halala! Caster Semenya graduates TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa calls for calm over Zambia deportation TshisaLIVE
  5. #FinePeopleOlympics: Boity discovered her long lost Somalian 'twin' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X