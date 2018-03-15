TshisaLIVE

Say what? Drake plays Fortnite & he's bloody good at it

15 March 2018 - 12:37 By Kyle Zeeman
Drake broke a streaming record this week.
Drake broke a streaming record this week.
Image: AFP PHOTO/Emmanuel DUNAND

Hold onto your PS4 controllers, Drake and Travis Scott aren't just killer rappers, they can also body bros online. 

The pair set a streaming record last night when more than half a million people tuned in at the same time to watch Drake and Travis Scott play video game Fortnite: Battle Royale live. 

They were playing the combat game alongside popular gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, with the match being broadcast on streaming service Twitch. 

The internet lost its mind over footage, with fans posting hilarious videos from the match online.

Here are four moments that made our heart stop and confirmed our suspicions that Drake is like every upper class teenager EVER!

HE WAS EATING PIZZA WHILE PLAYING! 

Can we please just discuss how not only does he play video games but he eats the gamers staple diet of hawaiian pizza.

HE REVIVED TRAVIS AND SCREAMED 'GOD'S PLAN'

Drake quoted himself when he helped revive poor Travis. Everyone agreed that next time we need Drake on our team.

HE CHOSE A BADASS  SKIN (OUTFIT)

Every gamer knows that you can't head out to battle without the right outfit, or skin. Drake struck fear into his competition with a John-Wick inspired get-up that was just life.

HE EVEN KNOWS LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

Next to Fortnite, the gamer community is also massive fans of battle game League of Legends. Fans nearly died on the spot when they heard he knew about the video game with a cult-like following.

Can we just cancel Thursday, it's all too much.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
