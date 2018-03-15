Say what? Drake plays Fortnite & he's bloody good at it
Hold onto your PS4 controllers, Drake and Travis Scott aren't just killer rappers, they can also body bros online.
The pair set a streaming record last night when more than half a million people tuned in at the same time to watch Drake and Travis Scott play video game Fortnite: Battle Royale live.
They were playing the combat game alongside popular gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, with the match being broadcast on streaming service Twitch.
The internet lost its mind over footage, with fans posting hilarious videos from the match online.
Here are four moments that made our heart stop and confirmed our suspicions that Drake is like every upper class teenager EVER!
HE WAS EATING PIZZA WHILE PLAYING!
Can we please just discuss how not only does he play video games but he eats the gamers staple diet of hawaiian pizza.
"Pineapple pizza late night? Can't go wrong." -- @Drake pic.twitter.com/ZHWKUab7nU— Twitch (@Twitch) March 15, 2018
HE REVIVED TRAVIS AND SCREAMED 'GOD'S PLAN'
Drake quoted himself when he helped revive poor Travis. Everyone agreed that next time we need Drake on our team.
drake saying “God’s plan, let’s get it” after reviving travis scott was the best thing i’ve ever witnessed live on twitch pic.twitter.com/5jUGeuhjKo— let me talk to u (@72098K) March 15, 2018
HE CHOSE A BADASS SKIN (OUTFIT)
Every gamer knows that you can't head out to battle without the right outfit, or skin. Drake struck fear into his competition with a John-Wick inspired get-up that was just life.
Name a more lit squad I'll wait! U got @Drake the goat (in the John Wick skin) , @ninja the best on twitch/fortnite, @trvisXX the Houston artist, and @TeamJuJu a Pittsburgh Steeler (my hometown team)... Drake should be Chris rock cuz he so down to earth it's crazy pic.twitter.com/zsSaTGNeVF— Preston Dawson (@STARFACE_P) March 15, 2018
HE EVEN KNOWS LEAGUE OF LEGENDS
Next to Fortnite, the gamer community is also massive fans of battle game League of Legends. Fans nearly died on the spot when they heard he knew about the video game with a cult-like following.
Ninja: “I’m sure you’ve heard of League of Legends.”— Jameson McDaniel (@JamesonMcD) March 15, 2018
Drake: “Yeah of course.”
I’m shook.
Can we just cancel Thursday, it's all too much.