Say what? Drake plays Fortnite & he's bloody good at it

Hold onto your PS4 controllers, Drake and Travis Scott aren't just killer rappers, they can also body bros online.

The pair set a streaming record last night when more than half a million people tuned in at the same time to watch Drake and Travis Scott play video game Fortnite: Battle Royale live.

They were playing the combat game alongside popular gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, with the match being broadcast on streaming service Twitch.

The internet lost its mind over footage, with fans posting hilarious videos from the match online.

Here are four moments that made our heart stop and confirmed our suspicions that Drake is like every upper class teenager EVER!

HE WAS EATING PIZZA WHILE PLAYING!

Can we please just discuss how not only does he play video games but he eats the gamers staple diet of hawaiian pizza.