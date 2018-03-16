Something is not right at 702, says John Robbie

As 702 talk radio fans are still reeling after host Stephen Grootes announced his resignation on Thursday night, veteran radio personality John Robbie has suggested that something is amiss at the station.

702 announced that Stephen would be leaving in mid-April "to take up a new opportunity", and said his replacement would be announced soon. Stephen had only been in the job for two months, after moving up from the breakfast show in January.

In a tweet, Stephen said he was sad to be leaving but is excited about the future.

Shortly after news of Stephen's resignation emerged former 702 host John Robbie suspected something "is not right" at the station after a number of big departures over the last year and a half.