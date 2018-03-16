WATCH| This dude's WhatsApp blue tick clapback will have you in tears

WhatsApp's blue tick of doom can make and break up relationships faster than your favourite TV dating show. And in such dangerous waters one guy has a sermon we think might make you laugh.

Posting a hilarious video to Twitter this week, Christo Thurston pulled out a hint of vernac and a spoonful of sas as he laid down his issues with people bothering him because he was online but not responding.

"WhatsApp people are bothering me when they say, 'you are online but you are not responding.' You know what? You have issues. Issues of loneliness, rejection, impatience. Maybe your future is blind. "

He said that his Whatsapp was not a public place and people should be patient until he decided to respond.

"My WhatsApp is not a hall of fame. It is not a public place. It is not a braai stand for drunkards. WhatsApp is a private space. It is a waiting room. So sit down and wait a bit until your number is called."

The video has been shared over 2,500 times and got over 4,800 likes on Twitter. Followers joked that he should be allowed to get the land.

Check it out for yourself