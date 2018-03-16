TshisaLIVE

WATCH| This dude's WhatsApp blue tick clapback will have you in tears

16 March 2018 - 11:46 By Kyle Zeeman
Christo says people must wait their turn to get a response from him on WhatsApp.
Christo says people must wait their turn to get a response from him on WhatsApp.
Image: Via Christo's Twitter

WhatsApp's blue tick of doom can make and break up relationships faster than your favourite TV dating show. And in such dangerous waters one guy has a sermon we think might make you laugh.

Posting a hilarious video to Twitter this week, Christo Thurston pulled out a hint of vernac and a spoonful of sas as he laid down his issues with people bothering him because he was online but not responding.

"WhatsApp people are bothering me when they say, 'you are online but you are not responding.'  You know what? You have issues. Issues of loneliness, rejection, impatience. Maybe your future is blind. "

He said that his Whatsapp was not a public place and people should be patient until he decided to respond.

"My WhatsApp is not a hall of fame. It is not a public place. It is not a braai stand for drunkards. WhatsApp is a private space. It is a waiting room. So sit down and wait a bit until your number is called."

The video has been shared over 2,500 times and got over 4,800 likes on Twitter. Followers joked that he should be allowed to get the land.

Check it out for yourself

Something is not right at 702, says John Robbie

As 702 talk radio fans still reel in shock at afternoon drive host Stephen Grootes' resignation, John Robbie has suggested that things may not be all ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Zodwa says dancer A$$quake is 'lost' & won't replace her

Gear up, Mzansi! We are in for a hell of a ride as the feud between Zodwa Wabantu and a young dancer from Gauteng heats up.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Trompies on conflict, flourishing solo careers & staying friends

Trompies just knows how to make things work, that's why they are still standing!
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Halala! Caster Semenya graduates TshisaLIVE
  2. #NikkiShange says 'Jesus can cure HIV' - Twitter goes berserk TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa calls for calm over Zambia deportation TshisaLIVE
  4. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  5. No guys! Polygamist Musa doesn't have threesomes with his wives TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'ATM pharmacy' to cut queues for South Africa's HIV/AIDS patients
Zimbabwe's Mugabe says never thought Mnangagwa would turn against him
X