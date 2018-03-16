TshisaLIVE

Phindile Gwala says her ex used to accuse her of 'fake' crying

16 March 2018 - 11:17 By Chrizelda Kekana
Phindile Gwala says being an actress made dating in her previous relationships difficult until she met her hubby.
Phindile Gwala says being an actress made dating in her previous relationships difficult until she met her hubby.
Image: Via Instagram/Phindile Gwala

Imagine being told you are acting, when you are hurt and genuinely trying to express yourself to your bae... that is the kind of crap Phindile Gwala had to deal with before she found her prince charming, Armando Ngandu.

The actress told Drum how happy she was to have found a man who doesn't make her career an "issue" in their relationship.

Phindile reflected on a time when an ex-boyfriend of hers dismissed her tears as an act after he'd hurt her.

"I dated someone for over two years and every time he did something wrong and I would cry about it, he would say 'Uyabona ke manje, usuqala uku actor' (You see now, you are starting with the acting)."

After several reports have stated that the actress was engaged late last year, Phindile later confirmed that Armando paid lobola in December.

The actress said she was thrilled to have finally found someone who didn't want to make a "token girlfriend" out of her.

"I struggled with dating, especially when I started acting. Men would sometimes approach me because they saw me on TV and they wanted me to be the token girlfriend. 

Phindile, who is popular for her Muvhango character Nonny, announced last year that she had resigned from the SABC 2 soapie in order to have more time for her business.

Sunday Sun reported that Phindile said she resigned for the sake of her brand's growth.

"I resigned because I have been there for some time and I want to grow my brand beyond Muvhango," she apparently told the paper. 

Something is not right at 702, says John Robbie

As 702 talk radio fans still reel in shock at afternoon drive host Stephen Grootes' resignation, John Robbie has suggested that things may not be all ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

MaKhumalo Mseleku says it's 'normal' for good wives to compromise

MaKhumalo shares the secret to being a great and happy wife... even in a polygamy
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Trompies on conflict, flourishing solo careers & staying friends

Trompies just knows how to make things work, that's why they are still standing!
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Zodwa says dancer A$$quake is 'lost' & won't replace her

Gear up, Mzansi! We are in for a hell of a ride as the feud between Zodwa Wabantu and a young dancer from Gauteng heats up.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Halala! Caster Semenya graduates TshisaLIVE
  2. #NikkiShange says 'Jesus can cure HIV' - Twitter goes berserk TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa calls for calm over Zambia deportation TshisaLIVE
  4. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  5. No guys! Polygamist Musa doesn't have threesomes with his wives TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'ATM pharmacy' to cut queues for South Africa's HIV/AIDS patients
Zimbabwe's Mugabe says never thought Mnangagwa would turn against him
X