Sies! Here's hoping Somizi and bae ignore those vicious comments

While Somizi and Mohale are celebrating their engagement, posting loved-up pictures of each other, it's going to be hard to ignore the gross comments that are popping up in their comments section.

Somizi confirmed on Monday that he popped the question in Paris while on baecation with Mohale Motaung.

Their friends and Mzansi rallied behind them, celebrating love and the fact that they've found each other.

Somizi, being in the public eye, is no stranger to homophobic comments and hate that sadly comes along with being a celebrity.

For Mohale, this is all new.

He posted a picture of the ring on Instagram and said: "I said yes. Yes I am getting married," followed by a whole bunch of heart emoticons.

But his comments section was immediately filled with homophobic slurs and questions about why he is with Somizi.

"Surely he is in a relationship with Somizi just for the money. There is nothing beautiful about this whole thing," wrote one person. And that's a tame version of the filth that has been spewed.

Mohale, buckle up and get ready: the world can be mean. We hope you're focussing on messages like this instead.

"They way I stalk this couple. The one dream would be to be a ring bearer right now."