Amber Rose tells trolls to 'grow the f**k up' over Tay Swift hate

Unfortunately it didn't take long for the dregs of social media to come for Sebastian, calling him gay for his musical preferences.

Well, Amber is a protective mama bear and took to Twitter to preach a little something to the haters.

"Shout out to all of the hyper-masculine men and ignorant dumb ass women that will call a five-year-old gay for liking Taylor Swift. This is why young kids kill themselves. And this is also why our society is so f**ked up. Liking a certain type of music will not make you 'pick' your sexuality you dumb f**k."

She went on to claim the lil man has more money in the bank than all his haters and should be left to live his life.

"We allow him to be himself. He can listen to whatever music he likes, he can like whatever colour he wants and we let him be passionate about whatever his little heart desires. We don't make our son live by society norms that's why he's so special. Let's do better for the next generation people. Grow the f**k up and teach your kids to love and not hate."

