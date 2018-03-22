WATCH | Brutus is just here to collect his lobola money

We all have that one uncle who doesn't care what drama is going on in the family, he just wants to get his traditional on and negotiate lobola. That TV uncle is The Queen's Brutus and, shem, he loves money.

Kea (Dineo Moeketsi ) and Tebogo (Fezile Makhanya) may be fighting at the moment, with prayer groups around the country probably praying that she will leave his *ss, but uncle Brutus (played by Themba Ndaba) was overjoyed on Wednesday when he heard that Tebogo was sending his family to negotiate lobola for Kea.