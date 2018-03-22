IN MEMES: The Queen
WATCH | Brutus is just here to collect his lobola money
We all have that one uncle who doesn't care what drama is going on in the family, he just wants to get his traditional on and negotiate lobola. That TV uncle is The Queen's Brutus and, shem, he loves money.
Kea (Dineo Moeketsi ) and Tebogo (Fezile Makhanya) may be fighting at the moment, with prayer groups around the country probably praying that she will leave his *ss, but uncle Brutus (played by Themba Ndaba) was overjoyed on Wednesday when he heard that Tebogo was sending his family to negotiate lobola for Kea.
Watch: #Thequeen: Brutus can't wait for Kea to get married to Tebogo...#TheQueenMzansi #TheRiver1Magic #unmarried #Unmarried1Magic pic.twitter.com/HjK7v3y4rA— MzansiTVShows (@MzansiTVShows) March 21, 2018
Even though Kea's mom thought the idea of negotiating lobola was absurd at this point, she eventually just rolled her eyes and called Brutus savage.
Meanwhile, Twitter was having Brutus for lunch and filled the social media site with memes and messages about how his love for money was clouding his judgement.
Single uncles who love booze are always complaining 24/7 and love money like
Brutus loves lobola negotiations #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/EXi2krTQkU— Edsmuda (@Edsmuda) March 21, 2018
If I were to be arrested I will want #Brutus to be my lawyer. Jesus Christ the guy has a answer to every question #TheQueenMzansi— Donald (@MakDonald18) March 21, 2018
Brutus wants lobolo qha😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/6TAOiJvQWj— Cerys ❤ (@Kwandiw90531144) March 22, 2018
#thequeenmzansi Brutus is always ready for lobola negotiations 😂😋😋 malu yamhlanyisa 😂😂😂😋— cc ka NTANDO YENKOSI (@Masindi32) March 21, 2018
•Malume Brutus and Lobolo Negotiations 🙉, Same WhatsApp group #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/iAYgEHsibQ— SiyasangaDavid (@siyasanga_david) March 21, 2018
Their concern comes after Tebogo was showing some serious abusive tendencies, that had fans encouraging her to run for the hills and never look back.
Kea is signing up for her own trauma iyo. I'm not liking this tebogo guy vibes at all. Plus, his last girlfriend jumped out of the balcony? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/if1Aqwdbt0— dorothy (blush doe) (@90sDULCES) March 21, 2018
All of us saying our last good byes to Kea's Character... pic.twitter.com/dcidtSxD3x
Dear Keabetswe Khoza.— Mother to Lioness cubs👑™ (@MsDlams) March 22, 2018
I am going to warn you about Tebogo since everyone failed Robocop. Please tu Sis,stay away from him,say NO! You have enough money anyway ..his BIG TROUBLE stru.
MsDlams#TheQueenMzansi cc @therealdineo pic.twitter.com/xNw53Ee9nE
#TheQueenMzansi I blame lo for pressurising poor Kea 😔 pic.twitter.com/U7JIrJEsGq— Portia Thipe (@PortiaThipe) March 21, 2018
Women and marrying for money heh! Kea is about will find out the hard way that tebza is psycho #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/1DC4TRKUvR— San T (@SantyMkhabela) March 21, 2018