TshisaLIVE

Minnie isn't trying for a baby - or a reality TV deal

28 March 2018 - 08:25 By Kyle Zeeman
Minnie Dlamini is not to keen at the moment on heading back to the world of reality TV to document her life.
Minnie Dlamini is not to keen at the moment on heading back to the world of reality TV to document her life.
Image: Via Minnie Dlamini's Instagram

Minnie may have slayed TV and set records with her reality show about her wedding, but sis isn't too keen to open up the door to her life again for her pregnancy.

The TV star is not pregnant and told Anele this week that her and hubby aren't even trying, but the offers to capture her pregnancy keep pouring in.

"I have spoken to a lot of people and there are mixed reviews. Maybe let's see how women really feel during that process...maybe show the real side of pregnancy. I get that, but I am not alright in the head, so they can't be exposing that kind of stuff on screen."

She said that she was left shaking after her last reality show special and wondering what she would do if those around her didn't like it.

She questioned whether she would feel any different if the cameras were turned on for something even more intimate like her preparing to give birth.

"What are the expectations of seeing the child? Am I comfortable with showing my child immediately. I am not sure. It is definitely something that is not on the cards and right now definitely something I am shying away from."

But having kids is still on the cards for Mrs Jones. She told Tbo Touch on Touch HD late last year she could not wait to start a family.

"We know it will all happen in due time. We aren’t in a rush but we can’t wait to start a family."

The star has had the rumour mill oiled for days, with every snap on social media accompanied by questions whether she is pregnant or not.

Minnie has laughed off the suggestions, telling fans that she is just getting chubby. 

Thuso is joining Generations: Here's everything you need to know

Thuso is gunning for greatness with latest move.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

I know it isn't Babes' normal fee, says Tira on Mampintsha 'feud'

Tira still wants Babes
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Omunye plagiarism scandal: Angry Tira on the warpath, scraps royalty deal

Just as the dust had reportedly settled on the plagiarism claims around hit track, Omunye, the war is back on with Distruction Boyz backtracking from ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Omunye plagiarism scandal: Angry Tira on the warpath, scraps royalty deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Inside Mpho Maboi & Reneilwe's traditional wedding ceremony TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Want to turn 30 in style? Just ask Queen Nandi Madida how! TshisaLIVE
  4. 38 & single: Celeste Ntuli dishes the deets on dating over 30 TshisaLIVE
  5. 'All I could do was scream' - Scandal! actress held up in house robbery TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
Heavy flooding hits Centurion
X