Oh snap! Twitter thinks Maps is about to pop the question

And his team say their lips are sealed

31 March 2018 - 09:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Nomzamo Mbatha and Maps Maponyane are goals, neh?
Image: Via Twitter/Maps Maponyane

Sure, they are one of the cutest celeb couples in Mzansi - our very John Legend and Chrissy Teigen - but are Maps and Nomzamo really about to take their relationship to the next level?

Twitter fans definitely think so and in between hyperventilating with excitement, they are claiming Maps is only a week away from putting a ring on it.

It all started when Nomzamo was telling us how excited she was about her upcoming graduation.

Nomzamo: My graduation dress is so close to my heart. It’s going to be truly special *crying face*

Us: 

Maps: And there's a liiiiiiitle surprise for you too that will hopefully top it all off  *winky face* 

The whole internet: It's happening!

Even though the little surprise could be anything from an overseas holiday to a mini cupcake from the shops, soon there was a tsunami of tweets guessing Maps was about to go down on one knee.

While Maps was busy living his best life, or perhaps shopping for bling overseas, his team told TshisaLIVE their lips were sealed.

"We can't comment on that. All we can say is that they make a perfect couple and only time will tell," Map's manager Christine Bekker said.

All this, just days after Twitter arranged their wedding. 

