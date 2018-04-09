WATCH | Ntsiki Mazwai's freestyle is a message to Ma Winnie's haters

Outspoken poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai has used a freestyle to pay tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, and in it has addressed the political stalwart's haters.

Sis has always been the first one in the class to lift up her hand and speak out when she felt like ish needed to be more real. So after Winnie's death, she decided to work on a freestyle in her hero's honour.

Ntsiki took to Twitter on Monday to announce that she had finally cracked the code of what she wanted to say and asked Ma Winnie to listen.

Spitting verses about Winnie's detractors, she shifted her attention to politicians and how they had let the people down.

"My leaders are more concerned with labels than basics (service delivery)... in the past , the enemy was a different shade to me. But now my reality is that the enemy looks exactly like me," she rapped over a beatbox.

Take a listen.