Imbewu producer: We can't find apparent sexual misconduct victim

Imbewu producer Anant Singh says that attempts to get hold of a young actress claiming to be the victim of alleged sexual misconduct have drawn a blank so far and could be the work of someone trying to be mischievous.

Amanda Phakathi took to social media recently to claim she was sworn at by a male crew member and that she was made to feel as if something was wrong with her. She also labelled male crew members as "perverts".

The drama's director Duma Ka Ndlovu responded to the claims and stressed that the production viewed such allegations seriously, while Anant said their investigations so far had not come up with anything substantial.

"I have seen the Facebook report and we have done our own investigation. Duma went on Facebook and said: 'Look, we take this very seriously. Come talk to me' because we cannot find her on the crew list and no one has shown up."

He said the incident was "quite bizarre" and that they had spoken to everyone involved with the production to find more about the situation and if there was any grievances.

"No one seems to know anything (about it). I think it is someone trying to make some monkey business. The show is coming out, people are jealous. You never know what is in people's heads. It is quite unfortunate and very disappointing. If someone has something to say, come out and say 'this is what happened to me'. Then we can either defend it or say you are talking nonsense."

Ziyanda Mngomezulu, e.tv's general manager of local productions told TshisaLIVE the station was aware of the allegations and would not tolerate any form of abuse.

"eMedia Investments takes a zero tolerance stance on sexual harassment and abuse, in any form, and views all allegations of this nature as very serious. The moment the channel became aware of this allegation, it initiated an investigation with the production company of Imbewu: The Seed."

The show is set to hit TV screens on April 16.