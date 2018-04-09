TshisaLIVE

Mshoza denies pregnancy reports

09 April 2018 - 14:23 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mshoza has dismissed reports that she's pregnant.
Image: Via Instagram

Mshoza has poured cold water on tabloid reports that claimed she's expecting a bundle of joy with hubby, Thuthukani Mvula. 

Sunday Sun reported that insiders close to the situation apparently revealed that she's pregnant. 

However, speaking to TshisaLIVE Mshoza dismissed the reports, explaining that she has no idea what might have sparked the rumours. Mshoza said at the moment her focus was on her music career and upcoming tour.

"No (it's not true). I have no idea where the rumours even came from because I have no plans to have a baby any time soon. I am planning on going on tour, so I can't be pregnant and be on tour."

This is also not the first time that Mshoza has faced pregnancy rumours. Ever since she traditionally tied the knot to Thuthukani in November last year, the rumours have popped up regularly on social media. 

Shortly after her traditional wedding, Mshoza told TshisaLIVE that she was on cloud nine.

She described her husband as a man who loves and respects her. 

"Everything went well. I am happy, I mean I married a man I love and respect, who loves and respects me back," Mshoza told TshisaLIVE.

The kwaito artist shared that although her husband is "conservative" he knew who she was and loves her unconditionally.

Since she got hitched Mshoza has been flourishing. She has been working on her music and enjoying life. And, just one look through her Instagram proves this. 

#secretlove

A post shared by THE_EMPRESS 👑 (@mshozabhoza) on

For all those who were ready to go baby gift shopping... Uhm y'all gon have to wait a lil bit longer neh?

Soz.

