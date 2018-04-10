TshisaLIVE

The People's Bae clears the air on Pearl Thusi beef

10 April 2018 - 10:49 By Kyle Zeeman
Pearl Thusi and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had a heated exchange on Twitter earlier this year.
Pearl may have said that the EFF were acting like savages when they stormed an H&M store earlier this year but the People's Bae, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, ain't about to hold a grudge.

Pearl accused the party of inciting "violence and fear" and "misrepresenting all of us as savages", after its members vandalised H&M stores in protest over a 'racist advert' that featured a black child with the saying, "coolest monkey in the jungle".

Mbuyiseni went for Pearl on Twitter at the time but speaking on Trending SA this week said that he didn't see her as the enemy.

"Pearl is my sister and I am actually very fond of her. It is not her that we were really responding to but the idea (that we are savages)."

The People's Bae stood by his claim that Pearl had "adopted the oppressor’s language to describe blacks" and said that he just wanted to set sis straight.

"She characterised our behaviour as savage. That word has a huge history of racism, so we had to take the opportunity through her to heal that imagination and emancipate the mind."

Pearl has been fixing burnt bridges, even going to AKA's Cruz watermelon launch last week.

So, only time will tell if she'll be adding the People's Bae on WhatsApp anytime soon. 

