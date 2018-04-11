Zahara speaks out on losing her house: 'It's all lies'

Before you clear the backroom and call your aunty for some blankets to help "homeless Zahara," you might want to know the star insists she is fine and not in danger of losing her home.

Zahara's name was once again on everyone's lips last month when a Sunday Sun report claimed she was on the brink of losing her R1-million home because sis was not paying her bond.

The star disappeared after the reports, but has finally broken her silence on the claims, telling TshisaLIVE that nothing could be further from the truth.

"I am sitting in the house right now and everything is fine. I have not lost the house and I am not going to lose it. It's all lies. These rumours are nothing new. Every year there are reports that I am losing my home, but which house did I lose if I am still here?"

Zahara said that she was tired of always having her name linked to negativity and more drama than a soapie.

"I don’t know why they are creating things and making drama. They must ask me about these things if they have questions. But nobody does that."

Zahara said her haters always come for her when she is achieving big things and she had come to expect it after her recent collaboration with US music veteran Kirk Whalum