Pearl Thusi shares emotional tribute to Ma Winnie

Pearl Thusi first met her icon, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, in 2014 and little did she know that it was the start of a bond that has taught her many life lessons.

Since that first day when they met by chance on a plane, Ma Winnie considered Pearl as one of her many daughters, and they have shared many memories.

So, when news of Ma Winnie's death was confirmed last Monday, Pearl like many of those who had the honour and privilege of getting to know the struggle stalwart, was shattered.

Now, a week later, Pearl has spoken out about the pain Ma Winnie's death has left in her heart.

"I was in tears instantly when I found out. In sheer disbelief. And all through this period,

I’ve been meditating on all that is you. Beauty. Love. Power. Resilience. Passion.

Pain. Strength. Hope. Kindness. Wisdom. And so much more."

Pearl said that she was so proud to have been considered as one of Ma Winnie's daughters and hopes to live a life that she would be proud of.

"I am so proud to be one of your daughters. I hope that as I accomplish what is necessary for me to be called home too, that you embrace me with my biological mother... and say you’re proud. I pray you tell me in that low, smooth, soothing voice, measured, yet unable to hide your passion - that I kept the torch alive & was wise enough to pass it on."

Ma Winnie died at Milpark Hospital last Monday after suffering from longterm health issues. The struggle hero will be honoured with an official state memorial on Wednesday at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, which will be followed by an official state funeral on April 14.