Daughtry heading to SA in October

Calling all Daughtry fans! The group will be making a return to South African shores in October and will be supported by our very own Jesse Clegg.

The American rock band was named and fronted by Chris Daughtry, who gained stardom as a finalist on the fifth season of American Idol.

After ten years in the game, Chris Daughtry says the band has evolved massively.

“When we first came out, I’d only known what I’d seen. I didn’t know how to be vulnerable, with no pretence. Now it’s walk onstage and, especially in our acoustic shows, just be flat-out honest and open. It’s really helped me realise that’s actually what fans want—they want 100 percent honesty and feeling like they got to know you better.”

Here's what you need to know:

When & where: 25 October - Grand Arena, Cape Town and 27 October - Sun Arena, Pretoria.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale on June 14 through bigconcerts.co.za