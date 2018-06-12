Emtee's tweet about 'hoes' causes a stir
Emtee got tongues wagging once again on social media after he tweeted about not wanting random "hoes" in his house.
It's no secret that the rapper constantly rubs followers up the wrong way with his spicy statements.
And Monday was no different on Emtee's Twitter timeline.
While we were all still trying to get over the Monday blues, Emtee decided to ruffle a few feathers.
The rapper rubbed followers up the wrong way with the comment for a number of reasons.
1) Isn't he married?
2) The rapper has two young sons
3) Why would there be "hoes" in his home in the first place?
Despite the commentary on his TL, we all know that Emtee isn't bothered by what people say about him.
A few weeks ago Emtee told fans that questions about him being rude and his choice of drink was starting to get irritating.
"I’m getting irritated by these rappers bragging about not sippin lean. Nobody cares ma nigga. Sip or not. Dark or blue... I’m still trappin," he said at the time.