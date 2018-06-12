TshisaLIVE

Emtee's tweet about 'hoes' causes a stir

12 June 2018 - 13:51 By Karishma Thakurdin
Everyone knows Emtee just says things, nje.
Everyone knows Emtee just says things, nje.
Image: Via Emtee

Emtee got tongues wagging once again on social media after he tweeted about not wanting random "hoes" in his house. 

It's no secret that the rapper constantly rubs followers up the wrong way with his spicy statements. 

And Monday was no different on Emtee's Twitter timeline.  

While we were all still trying to get over the Monday blues, Emtee decided to ruffle a few feathers. 

The rapper rubbed followers up the wrong way with the comment for a number of reasons. 

1) Isn't he married? 

2) The rapper has two young sons

3) Why would there be "hoes" in his home in the first place? 

Despite the commentary on his TL, we all know that Emtee isn't bothered by what people say about him. 

A few weeks ago Emtee told fans that questions about him being rude and his choice of drink was starting to get irritating. 

"I’m getting irritated by these rappers bragging about not sippin lean. Nobody cares ma nigga. Sip or not. Dark or blue... I’m still trappin," he said at the time. 

'Unapologetic' Mshoza comes out of hiding

Mshoza has "stopped shaking" and is ready to face the world again.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Skeem Saam’s Pretty was once 'slapped across the face' by a fan in KFC

The fan didn't like her storyline at the time.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

LOL! KZN waiter has Twitter thinking 'Jacob Zuma' got a side job in PMB

So that's where Msholozi has been?
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Menzi Ngubane 'annoyed' by death prank: It isn't something to joke about

Menzi is alive and well!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Female officer bae has got the internet admitting their crimes TshisaLIVE
  2. 'What muthi is this?' - OPW Bride has 4 kids at 28 & is body goals TshisaLIVE
  3. The Tbo Touch, Yeye & Robbie Malinga jnr snap that SHOOK Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! KZN waiter has Twitter thinking 'Jacob Zuma' got a side job in PMB TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi gushes over his daughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Brave woman rescues baby from a car accident
Explainer: What exactly is happening with the ANC and Zuma in KZN?
X