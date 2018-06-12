TshisaLIVE

Menzi Ngubane 'annoyed' by death prank: It isn't something to joke about

12 June 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Menzi Ngubane is not impressed with social media posts about him "peaceful passing".
Menzi Ngubane is not impressed with social media posts about him "peaceful passing".
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Menzi Ngubane is gatvol of social media posts joking about him dying, with his wife calling the pranks disrespectful and asking for them to stop.

Menzi was once again the talk of social media timelines recently when a post about him had people fearing the worst. It claimed that he "peacefully passed by a gas station in Pretoria" last week.

While some people on both Twitter and Facebook thought he died and started writing their tributes, others were quick to pick up on the joke and shared it with their friends.

But the actor's wife, Sikelelo Sishuba, told TshisaLIVE that Menzi was not impressed.

"He is well and very much alive. He has seen the posts and doesn't think they are funny. He's not happy and isn't taking it lightly. It (death) isn't something to joke about. What if someone thought he was actually dead?"

She said it was both "disrespectful" and "annoying" but they were not planning to take any action against the accounts spreading the joke.

"What can we do? What will taking action do? We just have to roll with the punches," Sikelelo added.

Dealing with death rumours is nothing new for Menzi. After he was rushed to hospital in 2012 with organ failure, social media was filled nearly every day with fake news about his death.

Menzi's health was again a hot topic in Mzansi four years ago when he underwent a kidney transplant that saw him disappear from screens for a while. 

The veteran actor later returned to screens on e.tv's Ashes to Ashes and said he was grateful for the second chance at life.

'I am not a grandfather' - Menzi Ngubane clears the air

He wants to get some things off his chest
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH: Menzi Ngubane overcome with emotion at Sfiso Ncwane's funeral

Popular actor Menzi Ngubane joined thousands of fans in paying their last respects to gospel star Sfiso Ncwane at a funeral service at Moses Mabhida ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | Female officer bae has got the internet admitting their crimes

We're not even sure we did it but we're guilty if she arrests us.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Isibaya's Sphelele gets her first car: My mom couldn't believe it TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi gushes over his daughter TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Female officer bae has got the internet admitting their crimes TshisaLIVE
  4. 'What muthi is this?' - OPW Bride has 4 kids at 28 & is body goals TshisaLIVE
  5. I fear for my life‚ says 'hacked' student in Somizi racist tweet furore TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Trump, Kim sign ‘very important’ document
Smart driver outmanoeuvres armed robbers
X