K.O on the state of hip-hop: We got arrogant too quick

Veteran rapper K.O says SA hip-hop isn’t looking as good as it used to, and is now eating the dust of house and gqom after pricing itself out of the market.

K.O just dropped two new singles, one with Cassper Nyovest and one with AKA, and said the songs were in part to show the people that hip-hop still owns these streets, after the rise of gqom and a new house wave.

Speaking to Slikour, K.O gave his thoughts on the game at the moment, he said it had lost some of it's shine.