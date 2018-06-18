TshisaLIVE

Beyoncé 'buries' Cardi B with rap – surprise album has everyone shook

18 June 2018 - 09:06 By Kyle Zeeman
Beyonce and Jay-Z dropped a joint album this weekend that had the internet in a mess.
Beyonce and Jay-Z dropped a joint album this weekend that had the internet in a mess.
Image: via YouTube

The Queen of well, pretty much everything, Beyoncé, had the internet shooketh this weekend when she dropped new music for the first time in what seemed like eternity.

Bey and her hubby Jay-Z are currently on tour and have been giving fans snippets of their personal life, like those racy bedroom pics and snaps of their twins. The power couple also dropped a joint album this past weekend called Everything Is Love. It was the first joint album from them.

Fans nearly went into cardiac arrest and ran up their data bills by tweeting and praising the album, but it was one song in particular that had the streets on the edge of a meltdown.

The track APESH*T saw Bey channel her inner Jay and drop bars. "Gimme my cheque, put some respeck on my cheque/ Or pay me in equity, pay me in equity / Or watch me reverse out the d*ck," she spits on a verse.

We were never ready...and it seems we weren't the only ones.

Soon the streets were comparing Bey to 2018's "rap queen" Cardi B, with the Beyhive claiming their queen had taught the rapper a thing or two and 'bodied her' on the track.

Bit is she even better than the Supa Mega?

