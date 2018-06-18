Beyoncé 'buries' Cardi B with rap – surprise album has everyone shook
The Queen of well, pretty much everything, Beyoncé, had the internet shooketh this weekend when she dropped new music for the first time in what seemed like eternity.
Bey and her hubby Jay-Z are currently on tour and have been giving fans snippets of their personal life, like those racy bedroom pics and snaps of their twins. The power couple also dropped a joint album this past weekend called Everything Is Love. It was the first joint album from them.
Fans nearly went into cardiac arrest and ran up their data bills by tweeting and praising the album, but it was one song in particular that had the streets on the edge of a meltdown.
The track APESH*T saw Bey channel her inner Jay and drop bars. "Gimme my cheque, put some respeck on my cheque/ Or pay me in equity, pay me in equity / Or watch me reverse out the d*ck," she spits on a verse.
flow, visuals, lyrics.... Beyoncé ATE. we love the queen of rap #everythingislove pic.twitter.com/WNdJdxenhX— blek saints. (@_trxntt) June 16, 2018
We were never ready...and it seems we weren't the only ones.
Haters: "Beyoncé can't rap."— BEYONCÉ INDONESIA (@BeyonceIndo) June 16, 2018
Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/TmZhaSgMeU
Beyoncé.— Real One. Boss. (@evrthinislove) June 17, 2018
A vocalist. A dancer. A performer. An artist. A businesswoman. A mother. The queen of rap. The wig snatcher supreme. #EVERYTHINGISLOVE pic.twitter.com/ghv47UMfph
BP fans saying that Beyoncé released to distract and stop BP from succeeding. Lol does Beyoncé even know about their existence, stop reaching. Anyways, stream APES**T I heard it’s got real rap in it. pic.twitter.com/mj9XQtegxg— excuse me charisma (@JHSHORRE) June 17, 2018
Sad day for Pump and Yachty fans. Beyonce outrapping both without a doubt.— Debating Rap (@DebatingAlbums) June 18, 2018
Nicki: “I’m the Queen of Rap!”— thabang. (@_PremiumWaves) June 16, 2018
Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/whBLVIhshG
Soon the streets were comparing Bey to 2018's "rap queen" Cardi B, with the Beyhive claiming their queen had taught the rapper a thing or two and 'bodied her' on the track.
Beyoncé gave y’all two years to get your albums in order before she shut you down with this joint album and the only one who took advantage of her saving grace was Cardi B. pic.twitter.com/EJwfClNhuU— nicolas flamel (@toky0_martian) June 18, 2018
I'm so sorry for Nicki Minaj & Cardi B #beyonce #EverythingisLove #beyhive #JAY pic.twitter.com/x83kexo7wt— EVERYTHANG IS LUV (@ketchfd123) June 17, 2018
It’s gonna be awkward as hell when Beyonce beats Cardi and Nicki for best female hip-hop artist— Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) June 17, 2018
Beyonce is now rapping ayeye Cardi B #Chiefkeef pic.twitter.com/noXaST0zeN— The @lfa (@RegalelRey) June 17, 2018
Bathi... Beyonce raps now so Cardi B can stay on maternity leave! Yeeeeeeyi pic.twitter.com/5daKYHrO8Q— baby buffalo (@_Leroy_Marc) June 16, 2018
Beyonce raps 1000% better than all female rapper's lol but she's not even a rapper. #everythingislove #EVERTHINGISLOVE— Manesi (@SkhokhoSempilo) June 16, 2018
Bit is she even better than the Supa Mega?
Beyonce raps better than AKA .......— KwaneleZondih🍫 (@KwaneleZondih) June 17, 2018
No autotunes 🙄 #everythingislove pic.twitter.com/0sxnvi1qdx