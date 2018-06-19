Dear Skeem Saam, now Sonti is back, please can we have Leshole?

Skeem Saam fans love their petitions, hey. One moment they were threatening to start a petition for characters to get a break and the next moment they wanted to start another one to bring characters back.

Of all the characters on the popular soapie, Leshole, played by Thabo Mkhabela, remains undefeated as a fan favourite, and after one of the show's characters Sonti came back on screens this week, fans are hoping for Leshole to do the same.

If you need reminding, Leshole is the unlucky one whose luck is so bad he makes Wallet look like a Lotto winner. One of the last times fans saw him on screens, he had missed a vital job interview and had his leg amputated.

We're still in trauma like...