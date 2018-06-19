Dear Skeem Saam, now Sonti is back, please can we have Leshole?
Skeem Saam fans love their petitions, hey. One moment they were threatening to start a petition for characters to get a break and the next moment they wanted to start another one to bring characters back.
Of all the characters on the popular soapie, Leshole, played by Thabo Mkhabela, remains undefeated as a fan favourite, and after one of the show's characters Sonti came back on screens this week, fans are hoping for Leshole to do the same.
If you need reminding, Leshole is the unlucky one whose luck is so bad he makes Wallet look like a Lotto winner. One of the last times fans saw him on screens, he had missed a vital job interview and had his leg amputated.
We're still in trauma like...
Anyways, fans think it's time for him to return to the Skeem Saam streets and flooded social media on Monday to demand his return.
#SkeemSaam we simply asked for Leshole back and they bring Sontaga back
@SkeemSaam3 #SkeemSaam please bring back u'Leshole no'BigBoy
Now Sonti is back.. Where is Mabitsela's Family? #SkeemSaam
Where is Mabitsela's Family?#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/O3xx0R6yfZ
I seriously miss Big Boy and Leshole #SkeemSaam
Who else misses Leshole & Big Boy😢 #SkeemSaam
#Skeemsaam So they brought back Sonti 😕 Like if you agree that it should have been Spola or Retweet for Big Boy and Leshole
Please retweet if you really miss Leshole Mabitsela. #SkeemSaam
While we were busy nge #RussiaWorldCup2018 Sonti decided to come back Sufuna u Lesole le Biggy Boy #SkeemSaam
Sufuna u Lesole le Biggy Boy #SkeemSaam
They were also not too pleased with Sonti's return, even if it was to get revenge on the man that broke her heart.
#SkeemSaam Huu hee,did they really have to bring Sonti back?
Yoooh Modimo Sonti's back 😩😓😣 what have we done to deserve this 😑 #SkeemSaam
I don't know who's worse between Zitha and Sonti #GenerationsTheLegacy #Skeemsaam
Sonti Is Back Skeem Saam Setlo Bhora 🙄🙄🙄😪 #SkeemSaam#TheQueenMzansi #WorldCup #BELPAN
Also, why did she look like she went through the most while she was away?
Sonti looked like she was unemployed for some team. Should couldn't afford to atlest go to the salon and do her hair......😯😯😯😯😯 #SkeemSaam
#SkeemSaam Sonti looks like she has been hit by a lightning.
Sonti looks like she has been hit by a lightning.