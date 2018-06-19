TshisaLIVE

Dear Skeem Saam, now Sonti is back, please can we have Leshole?

19 June 2018 - 10:08 By Kyle Zeeman
Thabo Mkhabela plays the role of Leshole Mabitsela on Skeem Saam.
Image: Via Thabo's Instagram

Skeem Saam fans love their petitions, hey. One moment they were threatening to start a petition for characters to get a break and the next moment they wanted to start another one to bring characters back.   

Of all the characters on the popular soapie, Leshole, played by Thabo Mkhabela, remains undefeated as a fan favourite, and after one of the show's characters Sonti came back on screens this week, fans are hoping for Leshole to do the same.

If you need reminding, Leshole is the unlucky one whose luck is so bad he makes Wallet look like a Lotto winner. One of the last times fans saw him on screens, he had missed a vital job interview and had his leg amputated.

We're still in trauma like...

Anyways, fans think it's time for him to return to the Skeem Saam streets and flooded social media on Monday to demand his return.

They were also not too pleased with Sonti's return, even if it was to get revenge on the man that broke her heart.

Also, why did she look like she went through the most while she was away?

Skeem Saam's Wallet is highly underrated fam but his acting is FIRE!

Dear SA acting industry, please give Wallet what belongs to Wallet.
5 days ago

Tjeeree! All Skeem Saam’s Wallet is worried about is his pigs

Can someone spot Wallet some coins for his pigs.
6 days ago

Skeem Saam’s Pretty was once 'slapped across the face' by a fan in KFC

The fan didn't like her storyline at the time.
8 days ago

